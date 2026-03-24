2 S’poreans joined Israel-linked volunteer programme in 2016, no combat involvement: MHA & MINDEF

Authorities clarify that 2 Singaporeans who volunteered with IDF-linked group in 2016 were not involved in combat

Two Singaporeans who joined a volunteer programme linked to the Israeli military in 2016 were not involved in combat activities, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) on 24 March.

The clarification came after old blog posts regarding the programme resurfaced online, drawing attention to their past involvement with Sar-El, an organisation that supports the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Old blog post taken down, later re-shared online

Authorities said the posts referenced a blog written around 2018 or 2019 by one of the individuals, referred to as “A”.

The blog post included a self-description and encouraged volunteering with Sar-El while including links to related websites.

In 2025, the Internal Security Department (ISD) engaged A and B after learning about the blog post, after which A took down the blog post.

Although A removed the blog post, screenshots of the website were recently reposted by other social media users on Facebook.

Father had sought guidance from authorities

A and his father, referred to as “B”, had volunteered with Sar-El for about two weeks in Dec 2016.

This was part of the school’s volunteering programme, according to MHA and MINDEF.

According to his self-description on his blog post, A was believed to be a student at Holderness School, a private college preparatory school in New Hampshire, USA.

During the programme, B wrote to Singapore authorities to check if A’s participation would be allowed under Singapore laws.

B explained that the programme was organised with Israeli volunteers and the IDF Logistics Corps, but did not involve combat roles or weapons.

Volunteers were instead assigned tasks such as packing, cleaning, cooking, and sorting supplies.

B also noted that they were aware Singaporeans are not allowed to serve in foreign military organisations.

Not considered foreign military service

At the time, Sar-El’s website stated that volunteers would assist the IDF in logistics roles, including working in warehouses and attending guided tours and lectures in Israel.

Based on the information provided, authorities assessed that the programme did not amount to service in a foreign military.

However, they did not endorse or authorise A’s participation, stating that he took part at his own risk.

By the time authorities responded, both A and B had already completed the programme.

ISD probe found no wrongdoing

In 2025, the Internal Security Department (ISD) engaged A and B after learning about the blog post.

Investigations found that they were not involved in any military activities with the IDF.

Following the engagement, A removed the blog.

Both individuals are no longer involved with Sar-El.

No action was taken against them based on the facts known by the pair at the time.

Authorities say such involvement no longer acceptable today

MINDEF said it has not assessed similar cases since 2016.

However, Sar-El’s website now states that it is “deeply committed to supporting the IDF”, with volunteers working “side by side with soldiers on IDF bases”, thereby contributing directly to Israel’s security.

As such, authorities said involvement under such terms today “would not be acceptable”.

They also warned that action will be taken against anyone whose actions are deemed “prejudicial to Singapore’s national security and interests”.

Authorities said there is no evidence linking the two individuals to the previous foreign report alleging Singaporeans fought for the IDF during the Gaza conflict, with Minister K. Shanmugam noting that the claims remain unverified.

Also read: Govt investigating allegations of 2 S’poreans fighting for Israel in Gaza conflict: Shanmugam

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Featured image adapted from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Sar-El