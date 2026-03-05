Govt investigating allegations of 2 S’poreans fighting for Israel in Gaza conflict: Shanmugam

Singaporeans should not join foreign armed conflicts not involving Singapore, says Shanmugam

The Singapore government is actively seeking confirmation from Israeli authorities regarding reports that two Singaporeans may have joined the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday (5 Mar), Coordinating Minister for National Security and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam clarified that while the Government has not yet received confirmation on whether any Singaporeans are involved with the IDF, the nation’s stance on the matter remains “clear and has been publicly stated”.

‘Singaporeans’ loyalty should be to Singapore’

In his speech, Mr Shanmugam stressed that Singaporeans should not participate in any foreign armed conflict that does not involve Singapore.

“Our position is very clear. Singaporeans’ loyalty should be to Singapore,” he said, adding that the government has “zero tolerance” for such actions.

If any Singaporean is found to have taken part in a foreign armed conflict, they will be dealt with in accordance to Singapore’s laws.

He noted that individuals have previously been detained under the Internal Security Act after being assessed to be a threat to national security.

Additionally, those holding dual citizenship could face the loss of their Singaporean citizenship if found participating in foreign conflicts.

“Many have been detained on those grounds in the past, and we have publicised them,” he added.

Government seeking clarification from Israel

In response to Member of Parliament (MP) Dennis Tan, Mr Shanmugam confirmed that the Singapore government has reached out to Israeli authorities to verify the claims about the two nationals.

However, no official response has been received as of yet.

“One must understand that there are obviously difficulties that other governments may face in complying with this request,” Mr Shanmugan said.

He stated that while the act may an offence in Singapore, it may not necessarily be viewed the same way by other countries, such as Israel.

“Persons who may be doing these things in other countries, whether in Ukraine or Russia, in the Middle East, elsewhere, or for Israel, may not be under any legal obligation to declare their dual citizenship or any other fact relating to themselves”.

Mr Shanmugam then cited reports that many American citizens have fought for Israel, noting that such participation is not contrary to Israeli or US law.

Nonetheless, he stressed that if Singapore receives any credible information, it will take appropriate action.

Current legal framework ‘adequate’

Addressing a separate query from MP Fadli Fawzi about the applicability of Section 125 of the Penal Code to Singaporeans serving in foreign militaries such as the IDF, Mr Shanmugam stated that each case would be evaluated individually.

Section 125 states that those who abet in waging a war against “the government of any power in alliance or at peace” with Singapore shall be punished with life imprisonment or a prison term of 15 years, as well as a fine.

Investigations would be conducted to determine if any offences under Singapore law had been committed, said Mr Shanmugam.

He emphasised that Singapore’s existing legal framework, including the Internal Security Act, remains “adequate” to address such matters effectively.

Featured image adapted from MDDI Singapore on Youtube and The Jerusalem Strategic Tribune.