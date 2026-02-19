Al Jazeera report lists S’pore-linked nationals in Israeli military, ex-MP calls for clarification

Amrin Amin calls for clarification after report lists Singapore-linked nationals in Israeli military

Former Member of Parliament (MP) Amrin Amin has called for clarification after an Al Jazeera report included Singapore among the countries linked to dual or multiple nationals serving in the Israeli military during the Gaza conflict.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (18 Feb), Mr Amrin described the development as “concerning” and said it “needs clarification”.

Mr Amrin, a Singaporean lawyer, previously served as Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health from 2015 to 2020.

Report cites data on dual and multiple nationals

The Al Jazeera article, published on Sunday (15 Feb), cited figures obtained by Israeli non-profit organisation (NGO) Hatzlacha through Israel’s Freedom of Information Law.

The data was shared with the news outlet by Israeli lawyer Elad Man, who serves as legal counsel for the organisation.

According to the report, as of March 2025, more than 50,000 personnel in the Israeli military hold at least one additional citizenship.

The Israeli military is estimated to comprise about 169,000 active personnel and 465,000 reservists, with nearly 8% said to hold dual or multiple citizenships.

The breakdown listed numerous countries whose nationals were serving, including Singapore.

In the data cited, Singapore was ranked 117th, with one dual national and one multiple national linked to Singapore recorded as serving in the Israeli armed forces.

Amrin: Matter ‘concerning and needs clarification’

Referencing the report, Mr Amrin wrote that it “suggests a Singapore national may have served in the Israeli armed forces during the Gaza conflict”.

“This is concerning and needs clarification,” he said.

He noted that under Singapore law, citizens and permanent residents are not allowed to serve in a foreign armed force without proper authorisation.

“The Government has also made clear that Singaporeans should not take up arms in other people’s wars,” he added, pointing as well to Singapore’s general prohibition on dual citizenship.

Mr Amrin said he was confident that the authorities would handle the matter “thoroughly and fairly”.

“If the report isn’t accurate, I hope that will be clarified,” he wrote. “Either way, transparent findings are key to maintaining public confidence in Singapore’s fairness and integrity.”

MFA approached for comment

At the time of writing, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has not issued a public response.

Singapore does not generally allow dual citizenship for adults, and Singaporean males are subject to National Service obligations.

MS News has reached out to MFA for comment.

