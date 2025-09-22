Dr Balakrishnan says S’pore will recognise Palestinian state when it has ‘effective government’

Dr Balakrishnan says Singapore will reconsider recognition of Palestinian state if situation deteriorates, supports two-state solution

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan stated in Parliament today (22 Sept) that Singapore would recognise a Palestinian state when it has an “effective government that accepts Israel’s right to exist”.

Singapore will reconsider its stance should the situation deteriorate, he added.

The Minister’s statement came on the heels of the United Kingdom (UK), Canada, Australia, and Portugal recognising a Palestinian state just yesterday.

Singapore maintains good relations with the Palestinian Authority

Dr Balakrishnan stressed Singapore’s position clearly:

We will recognise the State of Palestine when it has an effective government that accepts Israel’s right to exist and categorically renounces terrorism.

He said that for 18 years, there has not been a unified government that exercises effective control in all of Palestine’s territories.

While the Palestinian Authority governs parts of the West Bank, it has no control over Gaza, which is still under Hamas.

Dr Balakrishnan stated that Singapore maintains a good relationship with the Palestinian Authority and welcomes its commitments to renounce terrorism, carry out reforms, and disarm Hamas.

“However, it remains to be seen whether the Palestinian Authority can really disarm and displace Hamas from Gaza,” he added.

Dr Balakrishnan rejects calls to cut diplomatic ties with Israel

The Foreign Minister reiterated that Singapore supports a negotiated two-state solution as the only realistic path to peace, and said that it would oppose any steps by Israel that could “extinguish or undermine” such a solution.

Singapore has consistently affirmed the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, he said.

In 2024, Singapore voted for several resolutions in support of Palestine’s admission as a United Nations (UN) member.

“If the situation continues to deteriorate or if Israel takes further steps to extinguish a two-state solution, we will reconsider our position on recognising a Palestinian state.”

As for calls to cut diplomatic ties with Israel, he stressed that it would serve no practical purpose and would only diminish Singapore’s ability to communicate with Israel.

Singapore will continue engaging both the Palestinian Authority and Israel, he said.

Singapore condemns Israel’s killing of innocent civilians

“Our view is that Israel’s actions in Gaza have gone too far for too long,” Dr Balakrishnan stated.

He added that Israel’s intensifying military operations have exacerbated the suffering of innocent civilians.

He also called the scale of civilian death “harrowing”, with over 60,000 people reportedly killed. One third of the death toll comprises children.

Singapore condemns the killing of innocent civilians. The humanitarian situation in Gaza is shocking.

He highlighted that 90% of Gazans had been internally displaced, with 90% of homes damaged in the conflict.

Dr Balakrishnan called Israel’s actions of deliberately denying humanitarian aid to civilians “completely unacceptable”.

On 16 Sept, the UN International Commission of Inquiry concluded that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

“Singapore has consistently held that Israeli settlements are illegal under international law,” he added.

Dr Balakrishnan also said that Singapore will impose targeted sanctions on the leaders of radical groups responsible for acts of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Singapore contributed over S$24 million in aid to Gaza

Singapore has so far contributed 10 tranches of humanitarian aid to Gaza, including medical support for Egyptian hospitals treating Palestinians.

Singapore also plans to provide prosthetic supplies for 100 amputees in Jordan.

Additionally, Singapore has pledged US$500,000 (S$641,700) to the World Food Programme’s efforts to fight hunger in Gaza.

In total, Singapore has contributed over S$24 million in humanitarian aid to Gaza.

