SAF airdrops 14.9 tonnes of humanitarian aid into Gaza, it’s S’pore’s 9th tranche of support

SAF delivers 14.9 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza, flight crew returns to Singapore on 25 Aug

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) recently delivered Singapore’s ninth tranche of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

In a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), the SAF also carried out its second airdrop operation to Gaza from 12 to 25 August.

Air forces from other countries also took part in the delivery operations.

C-130 plane made 5 trips to airdrop aid into Gaza

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) C-130 transport aircraft flew five trips as part of the operation.

In total, it airdropped 14.9 tonnes of humanitarian aid into Gaza, constituting Singapore’s ninth tranche of aid.

The supplies include medical aid from the Ministry of Health (MOH) and food supplies from various non-governmental organisations (NGOs):

Humanity Matters

Caritas Humanitarian Aid and Relief Initiatives Singapore (CHARIS)

Mercy Relief

Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF)

The relief aid was consolidated by officers from the Changi Regional Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Coordination Centre (RHCC) before it was delivered to Gaza.

Alongside the RSAF, the Singapore Army’s 3rd SAF Transport Battalion and SAF defence partners also provided support for the airdrops.

RSAF crew reunites with loved ones at Paya Lebar Airbase

The RSAF C-130 and mission crew returned safely to Paya Lebar Airbase on Monday (25 Aug) evening.

Chief of Air Force Major-General (MG) Kelvin Fan received them there, alongside other SAF officers, as well as the mission personnel’s loved ones.

MG Fan stated that the successful deployment proved the SAF’s operational readiness.

“I would like to thank our servicemen and women, defence partners, and your families for your commitment, dedication and support to achieve this mission.”

He also expressed appreciation to RHCC and the various NGO for rendering aid in times of need.

