Redditor asks ChatGPT about r/SingaporeRaw subscriber, gets hilarious reply

Recently, a Redditor asked ChatGPT what a typical r/SingaporeRaw subscriber looks like and got a hilarious response.

On 4 Jan, Redditor ‘CustomerCommons310’ shared the image on the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit with the caption “I asked ChatGPT what a typical r/SingaporeRaw Subscriber looks like”.

The image quickly garnered attention on the platform, causing quite a reaction among fellow Redditors.

ChatGPT depicts a typical r/SingaporeRaw Redditor

In the AI-generated image produced by ChatGPT, a seemingly overweight Asian male can be seen sitting on a couch.

He is using a laptop while smiling in what appears to be the living room of his home.

There is a coffee table in front of him, with a cup of tea, some pastries, and a cupcake to go with it.

A notepad and a pen can also be seen lying on the table next to the cup of tea.

Stunning view of the Singapore skyline captured in AI image

The vibes of the room that he is in are cosy and accentuated with ambient lighting.

A couple of cushions adorn the sofa and some potted plants can be seen in the background.

A standing lamp can also be seen to the right of the room, adding to the classiness of the room.

What’s noteworthy is that behind the man is a stunning night view of the Singapore skyline. Upon closer inspection, the skyline resembles the area that is close to the famous Merlion Park.

This suggests that the Redditor is living in an expensive property in close proximity to downtown Singapore.

Netizens react to AI-generated stereotype

An observant Reddit user spotted a mistake by ChatGPT while noting how wealthy the man in the AI-generated image is.

Some netizens expressed disbelief on whether the stereotypical r/SingaporeRaw subscriber would be able to afford such prime property.

Another Redditor speculated that the apartment’s view is similar to the Marina Bay Residences, which costs at least 1.5 million Singapore dollars.

A Reddit user seemed to dispute the above claim and shared that the South Beach Residences offers a more similar view.

Regardless of who’s right, the image suggests that ChatGPT holds the typical r/SingaporeRaw subscriber in high regard and considers them to be extremely affluent.

