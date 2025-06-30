Singtel CEO receives S$8.2M salary for FY2025, includes S$2.2M cash bonus

Salary of Singtel CEO increased by 16.8% from previous financial year

Singtel Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Yuen Kuan Moon received a salary of S$8.2 million in the financial year 2025 (FY2025).

This was revealed in the Singapore telco’s annual report, which was released on Monday (30 June).

Singtel CEO has base salary of S$1.3M

The report included a breakdown of Mr Yuen’s total remuneration of S$8,206,290 for FY2025, which ended on 31 March.

It indicated that his base salary was S$1,335,682, which made up just 16% of the remuneration.

The rest comprised a cash bonus of S$2,217,600 (27%) and the same amount in a restricted share award.

He also received a performance share award of S$2,357,600, which took up 29% of the total sum.

The remainder of S$77,808 came from benefits.

Singtel CEO’s salary went up by 16.8%

Mr Yuen’s total remuneration for FY2025 went up by 16.8% compared with his FY2024 remuneration of S$7,025,634, Singtel said.

It was approved based on his performance for FY2025, and is aligned with Singtel’s “strong performance and long-term value creation objectives”, it said.

The telco’s underlying net profit increased by 9% to S$2.47 billion, with its net profit increasing more than 400% to S$4.02 billion, from FY2024’s S$795 million.

This was boosted by a “one-time exceptional gain” of S$1.3 billion from the partial divestment of its Comcentre headquarters in Somerset, which has been demolished and will be replaced by a new development.

Singtel CEO ‘instrumental’ in digital transformation

Mr Yuen, 58, was appointed group CEO in 2021, Singtel said.

Since then, he has been “instrumental” in leading “one of Singtel’s most ambitious transformations” — repositioning for growth amid “accelerated digitalisation and disruption” in the industry, it noted, adding:

The strategic reset he introduced at the start of his tenure has altered the fundamental make-up of the Group – redefining it along the lines of connectivity, digital services and digital infrastructure.

He also spearheaded the Singtel28 plan, which aims to lift business performance and capitalise on growth trends to deliver sustained value for shareholders, while also championing people and sustainability.

