Comcentre in Somerset all covered up for imminent demolition, to be replaced by S$3B complex

Comcentre being prepared for demolition, to make way for two 20-storey buildings

Singaporeans of a certain vintage will remember Comcentre, which was Singtel’s headquarters in Somerset for decades.

A recent photo of the iconic building has shown that it is all covered up in preparation for its demolition in the very near future.

Comcentre covered up by hoarding in preparation for demolition

The photo of the building on Exeter Road, posted by a netizen on Facebook on Saturday (5 Oct), showed that its recognisable facade has been almost totally obscured.

Even the concourse had been enclosed by hoarding — as is typically done before a building is demolished in Singapore.

The only recognisable part of Comcentre still showing was the microwave dishes on its rooftop.

Comcentre vacated in April before demolition

Comcentre was vacated in April this year, according to a Singtel press release on Friday (4 Oct).

It was planned for employees working there to shift to temporary offices at other Singtel premises across Singapore, Singtel said in February 2022.

This was in preparation for the 2024 redevelopment of the location, which sits on a site area of 19,252.6 square metres (sqm).

New ‘sustainable workplace’ to be completed in 2028

In Comcentre’s place will be a new development comprising two 20-storey buildings of premium-grade office space with a total gross floor area above 110,000 sqm, Singtel said in June 2022.

It will also have almost 3,000 sqm of F&B, lifestyle and retail space in a sheltered arcade and “vibrant urban space” on the ground level.

This will include Singtel’s new flagship store.

Singtel, the anchor tenant, is set to take up about 30% of space in the complex, the company said, adding:

The redevelopment’s dynamic people-centric design is focussed on providing a range of inspirational spaces, attractive to the very best talent whilst providing a healthy and digitally enhanced workplace.

Upon completion, the “world-class sustainable workplace featuring the latest smart building and digital technologies” is estimated to have a gross development value of S$3 billion.

It is slated for completion in 2028.

Singtel launches book about Comcentre

Comcentre, once the tallest structure in the Orchard area, opened in 1979 and was Singtel’s headquarters for 45 years.

According to Singtel, it was the first skyscraper in Singapore to have microwave dishes on its rooftop to transmit signals across Singapore and its surrounding islands.

Singtel Group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon said the building “holds many special memories for generations of Singtel staff” as it was the venue of “many company milestones”.

Thus, the telco has launched a book titled “Voices from Comcentre” to chronicle the legacy of the building and how it fits into Singapore’s history of telecommunications.

The book will contain personal anecdotes from Singtel staff who will give readers a unique perspective into the building’s history and the technological advancements that transformed telecommunications in Singapore.

Ms Lian Pek, Singtel’s Vice President of Group Strategic Communications and Brand, said that as Comcentre had borne witness to more than four decades of Singtel’s journey, it was felt that the job of telling this story was best done by Singtel pioneers and staff, adding:

For many, Comcentre had become a topography of their working lives, a repository of milestones, memory and meaning — an emotional space, in short. We sought to capture this emotional relationship between Comcentre and its occupants.

The book will be available at S$25 from 7 to 27 Oct at Singtel stores in 313@somerset, Jurong Point and Tampines Mall.

