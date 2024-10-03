S’porean takes last photos of Bukit Timah Market & Food Centre before closure, laments loss of ‘childhood places’

Singaporean captures final photos of Bukit Timah Market & Food Centre, saddened by closure

A Reddit user uploaded some final photos of Bukit Timah Market & Food Centre before its closure.

Built 49 years ago in 1975, the hawker centre was slated for demolition in the second half of 2024.

The historic food centre ultimately closed on 30 Sept.

Reddit user ‘sweet-lil-thang’ uploaded four photos on 2 Oct to the Singapore subreddit, calling them “the last photos” before the place was demolished.

The OP told MS News that she took the first two photos last week to “commemorate the hawker” before it closed down.

The photos showed the interior of the hawker centre, with most stalls already shuttered and only a handful still serving their customers.

She added that the third and fourth photos, showing Bukit Timah Market & Food Centre at night, were taken by a friend and added to the post.

Photographer laments loss of childhood places

She called the hawker centre a childhood place, saying the food was nostalgic and especially highlighting the carrot cake sold there.

However, the OP admitted that she could not stand how cramped the place was.

Several commenters in the post agreed with her.

One called the hawker centre badly designed, with patrons crowding around occupied tables when queuing.

With that said, they still acknowledged the good food sold there and said that it was worth the conditions.

In the comments, the OP also lamented that all her childhood places were getting torn down.

“First it was King Albert Park McDonald’s, now it’s Bukit Timah Hawker. Guess Bukit Timah Plaza is still staying strong,” she wrote.

“[Definitely] sad about the closure lah, but at least it’s good to revamp the old place so it’ll be cleaner,” she told MS News about the food centre.

She added that it felt like her memories were lost whenever a childhood place closed for good.

The OP also said she didn’t visit the hawker centre often anymore, having moved to the northeast side of the country.

Hawkers moved to nearby interim food centre

Despite the closure, many hawkers and market stalls have moved over to the nearby interim Bukit Timah Market & Food Centre in Jalan Seh Chuan.

Team Bukit Timah even compiled a list of every stall moving to the Interim Hawker Centre, where loyal customers can still get their food.

The now-closed original hawker centre will be demolished and replaced by the Bukit Timah Community Building.

This integrated development will house a new market and hawker centre, as well as an indoor sports hall among others.

It is scheduled for completion in the latter half of 2029.

Featured image adapted from sweet-lil-thang on Reddit.