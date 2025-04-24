‘Pretty crazy’: US Vice President JD Vance on meeting Pope Francis just hours before his death

US Vice President JD Vance calls it ‘crazy’ to have met Pope Francis just before his death

United States (US) Vice President JD Vance described it as “pretty crazy” that he met Pope Francis just before his death.

Pope Francis died on 21 April at 7.35am, aged 88, following a cerebral stroke.

The Pope had been hospitalised in February 2025 due to bronchitis, which later developed into pneumonia.

His health improved, and he was discharged on 23 March.

He made a public appearance on Easter Sunday (20 April), delivering an Easter address in Vatican City.

On the same day, the Pope met with Vance and exchanged greetings.

“I know you have not been feeling great but it’s good to see you in better health,” Vance told him.

Later that night, at 11.27pm, Vance took to X to express his gratitude for the meeting, saying he would “pray for his good health”.

Today I met with the Holy Father Pope Francis. I am grateful for his invitation to meet, and I pray for his good health. Happy Easter! pic.twitter.com/SIhU9gYQl2 — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) April 20, 2025

Just hours later, Pope Francis passed away.

JD Vance praises Pope Francis as a ‘great pastor’

Speaking to reporters in India on 23 April, Vance reflected on the Pope’s death, which followed shortly after their encounter.

I’ve thought a lot about that. It’s pretty crazy, actually.

Vance said he felt lucky to have shaken the late pontiff’s hand, calling the moment “a great blessing”.

He went on to describe Pope Francis as “a great pastor” who championed the poor and marginalised, saying many saw him as “a true expression of Christian love”.

Pope Francis’ advocacy often put him at odds with President Donald Trump, especially over the treatment of migrants.

“How much contempt is stirred up at times towards the vulnerable, the marginalised, and migrants!” he said in his final Easter Address the day before his passing.

Netizens joke that Vance meeting caused Pope’s death

Some of the questions posed to Vance were fuelled by online chatter, as social media users quickly joked about the timing of his meeting with the Pope.

One user quipped it was the “final nail in the coffin”.

Another netizen joked that Vance continued to “break everything he touches”.

The latter comment referred to an earlier moment on 14 April, when the Vice President accidentally broke a football trophy while trying to lift it.

Vance has become a polarising figure in American politics.

Once a critic of Trump, he has since become one of the President’s staunchest supporters, known for his sharp rhetoric and controversial positions on issues like feminism, immigration, and nationalism.

Featured image adapted from Vatican Media via AP.