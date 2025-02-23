Pope Francis in critical condition in hospital, S’pore Archdiocese calls for prayers for him

Pope Francis spends ninth night in hospital after Vatican says he’s in critical condition

Pope Francis is in critical condition, the Vatican News said on Saturday (22 Feb) evening, in its most serious assessment of his ongoing hospital stay.

This means he is “not out of danger”, the Holy See Press Office was quoted as saying.

Pope Francis given oxygen & blood transfusions as condition is critical

On Saturday morning, the 88-year-old pontiff “experienced an asthma-like respiratory crisis of prolonged intensity”, according to the medical update.

“High-flow oxygen” had to be administered, along with blood transfusions due to tests showing low platelet counts.

Despite this, the Holy Father remained alert and spent the day in an armchair but he is “more fatigued” than the day before, the “guarded” prognosis read.

Pope spends ninth night in hospital

On Sunday (23 Feb) morning, Vatican News reported that the Pope had a “peaceful ninth night” in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

High-flow oxygen had to be given to him again, with other clinical exams underway.

A medical bulletin on Sunday evening was expected to provide more information on his condition.

Doctors told the media on Friday (21 Feb) that the Pope would be hospitalised for “at least” the whole of next week and that he is not “in danger of death” but conversely not fully out of danger.

Since news of his hospitalisation for double pneumonia on 14 Feb broke, devotees have left flowers and candles at his statue outside the hospital.

Pope thanks doctors & healthcare workers in Sunday address

The Pope’s prolonged hospital stay meant that he couldn’t appear in public on Sunday (23 Feb) to lead prayers for a second consecutive week.

However, as he did last Sunday, he requested that the Holy See Press Office publish his address instead.

In his address, he said he was “confidently continuing” his hospitalisation and carrying on with the necessary treatment, quipping:

Rest is also part of the therapy!

He thanked the doctors and healthcare workers of the hospital for their attention and their dedication to serving the sick.

He noted that he had received “many messages of affection” over the last few days and was “particularly struck by the letters and drawings from children”, saying:

Thank you for this closeness, and for the prayers of comfort I have received from all over the world! I entrust you all to the intercession of Mary, and I ask you to pray for me.

S’pore Archdiocese calls for prayers for Pope Francis after ‘critical’ news

The Singapore Archdiocese also called on devotees to pray for the Pope in a Facebook post on Friday, which was reshared on Sunday after news of his critical condition broke.

It asked followers to entrust his health and well-being to God’s tender love and mercy, adding:

May our united prayers bring him strength, peace, and the assurance of Gods faithful care.

Pope Francis, who visited Singapore just five months ago last September, has been head of the Catholic Church since 2013 when he succeeded Pope Benedict XVI.

