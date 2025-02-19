Pope Francis has pneumonia in both lungs, cancels all public appearances until Sunday

Pope Francis has pneumonia in both lungs, cancels appearances due to hospitalisation

Pope Francis has developed pneumonia in both of his lungs. In a statement, the Vatican said the 88-year-old’s condition is “complex”.

According to the BBC, the pontiff has been hospitalised for his respiratory illness since Friday (14 Feb).

CT scans show pneumonia in both lungs

The Pope is receiving additional drug therapy after scans showed that he has “bilateral pneumonia”, an inflammation that leads to a collection of fluid in both lungs.

Despite his serious condition, Pope Francis has remained positive and is reportedly spending his day “reading, resting and praying”.

He even expressed appreciation for the people who wished him well, asking them to “pray for him”.

Cancelling appearances until Sunday

Because he had a part of one of his lungs removed when he was 21, Pope Francis is especially prone to lung infections.

In his time as the head of the Roman Catholic Church, he has been hospitalised multiple times for respiratory-related illnesses.

Prior to being admitted to the hospital last Friday, the pontiff had symptoms of bronchitis. As a result, the Pope was unable to attend upcoming events and his officials had to read his prepared speeches in his place.

Due to his condition, Pope Francis has cancelled all his appearances at public events until Sunday (23 Feb).

Pope called Singapore the “New York of the East”

Pope Francis visited Singapore last September for three days as part of his Apostolic Journey to Asia and Oceania where he also visited Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Timor Leste.

He was pleasantly surprised by the Lion City, saying he “didn’t expect to find Singapore as it is”.

The pontiff had many nice things to say about Singapore, and in particular, praised its people by calling them “very friendly” and “always smiling”.

Featured image adapted from Vatican News on Facebook.