5m-wide sinkhole appears at KL airport, likely caused by leaking sewage pipe

Sinkhole appears in front of VIP complex in KL airport

Earlier on Wednesday (25 Sept), Malaysia’s works ministry reported a sinkhole roughly 5 meters wide and 1 meter deep near Bunga Raya Complex at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

An on-site inspection found a sewage manhole belonging to KLIA near the sinkhole.

Pictures shared by Malaysia’s Ministry of Works revealed that a section of the road had collapsed, exposing murky brown water underneath. The area has since been cordoned off.

Bunga Raya Complex, which is near the site of the sinkhole, reportedly serves VIP guests and dignitaries arriving at or departing from KLIA.

It was confirmed that the road remains accessible to vehicles, and traffic management measures have been implemented in the impacted area.

The sinkhole was said to fall outside the “maintenance jurisdiction” of the Public Works Department (JKR) and Roadcare. However, both agencies are committed to offering assistance if necessary, reports The Sun.

Leaking sewage pipe suspected to be the cause

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is reportedly investigating a suspected sewage pipe leak and its connection to the sinkhole, reports The Straits Times (ST).

Relevant authorities have also conducted site monitoring and inspection, according to the works ministry.

MAHB will provide a detailed report once the investigation is finalised.

Earlier in August, two sinkholes were found in a popular shopping district in Kuala Lumpur.

The first sinkhole happened on 23 Aug, swallowing a woman who was walking along the pavement at the time.

Five days later on 28 Aug, another sinkhole appeared 50m away from the earlier one. There were no reported injuries as a result of the second sinkhole.

Featured image adapted from Kementerian Kerja Raya Malaysia on Facebook.