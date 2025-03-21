Man in M’sia slaps security guard after being denied entry to apartment

Man in Malaysia slaps security guard after he was denied entry to apartment

Earlier this week, an incident involving a man getting slapped for dining in an eatery in Malaysia went viral.

Another slapping incident in Malaysia has since gone viral, this time involving a security guard and two men who were denied entry into an apartment.

Security guard kept his cool despite getting slapped

In the clip, the security guard can be seen speaking to a man dressed in blue, who seemed furious.

After the man in blue returned to the passenger-side door, the driver suddenly emerged from the car and slapped the guard in his face.

The force of the slap sent the guard’s cap flying. He also lost grip of his clipboard, which landed on the ground.

Once he collected himself from the initial impact, the guard stepped forward in seeming retaliation before calming himself down.

He returned to his post to retrieve his phone and began to dial. As the guard used his phone, the driver took a peek inside the guard post before returning to his car.

Altercation stemmed from refused entry

According to the post, the guard denied the two men entrance because their car did not have a residential sticker. The pair also allegedly refused to provide the guard with their contact numbers and names.

A subsequent comment from the OP revealed that the security guard had lodged a police report at the Klang police station.

However, according to WeirdKaya, police have yet to release an official statement.

On Sunday, a similar incident occurred when an older man slapped a young Malaysian after the latter was spotted eating food in the day during Ramadan. The 65-year-old retiree faces trial in April.

