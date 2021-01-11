LTA Observes Further Erosion In Slope, Closes Slip Road Overnight For Repairs

With the heavy rain over the New Year’s long weekend, a slope near the slip road of the Tampines Expressway (TPE) to Loyang Avenue saw soil erosion.

It was quickly fixed by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) by 4 Jan, but after last weekend saw another deluge, more slope erosion was observed.

The new erosion can be seen to the right of the previous one that was repaired.

Thus, the LTA said in a Facebook post that they undertook repairs again. The slip road was closed off for this reason on Sunday (10 Jan).

By Monday (11 Jan) morning, 1 lane was reopened as repair works were finished.

Slope erosion due to continuous rain

In LTA’s Facebook post on Sunday (10 Jan) night, they said the 2nd slope erosion in 8 days was due to continuous rain.

Like the last time, it occurred at the slip road from the TPE leading to Loyang Avenue.

Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MP Sharael Taha said the further erosion was detected as LTA engineers and contractors had been monitoring the area since the week before.

Due to the “incessant rain”, they observed that there was further movement on Sunday (10 Jan).

Slip road closed overnight, 1 lane reopened in the morning

Also like the last time, the entire slip road was closed off overnight to facilitate repair works.

Again, in less than 24 hours, LTA posted a Facebook update on Monday (11 Jan) morning saying it had reopened 1 lane.

Though the other lane will remain closed as the repairs are finished, LTA hasn’t given a time for when it’ll reopen

Thus, keep your eyes peeled on their Facebook page for updates.

Commuters advised to take alternative routes

As 1 lane of the slip road is still closed, motorists might experience some inconvenience.

To alleviate the inconvenience, LTA advised those exiting the TPE at Loyang Ave to take the following alternative routes instead:

Those heading to Loyang Industrial Estate may exit at Pasir Ris Drive 12 .

. Those heading to Tampines and/or Pasir Ris estates may exit at Pasir Ris Drive 8/Tampines Avenue 12 .

. Those heading to Flora Estate may exit at Upper Changi Road North.

The LTA also advised motorists to drive safely amid the rainy weather.

Continued monitoring & quick response worthy of praise

LTA’s continued monitoring of the area, and its quick response in conducting repairs once again, is worthy of praise.

However, given that another part of the slope eroded about a week after 1 part was repaired, perhaps more needs to be done this to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

This is especially as the rainy weather is forecast to continue.

Hopefully, this time the slope is fixed for good, to minimise inconvenience to road users.

