Volunteers clean mouldy, cat urine-soaked Boon Lay Drive flat in 6 hours, unit now spotless

Volunteers help clean Boon Lay Drive flat filled with cat fur & mouldy walls

On Sunday (14 July), 22 volunteers from the non-profit organisation Helping Joy went to clean a Boon Lay Drive flat following complaints from neighbours about a persistent stench.

The flat was found filled with trash, and its walls and ceilings were covered in mould.

There was cat hair everywhere, and the cabinets reeked of cat urine.

Elderly woman lives in unit with 47 cats

One of the volunteers, Ms Wen, told Shin Min Daily News that a woman in her 60s resides in the unit with an astonishing 47 cats.

In a Facebook post, Helping Joy stated that the woman, Madam Z, struggled to clean the flat as the urine had deeply permeated the furniture and walls.

The smell was even noticeable from the corridor, added Ms Wen.

Together with a team from Turnkey Projects, volunteers repainted the walls and relocated all items downstairs, advising Madam Z to discard those with strong odours.

Even the lights and ceiling fan were covered in cat hair and had to be discarded.

Desmond Lee joins to help with cleaning work

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee joined the volunteer team to assist with cleaning efforts at the flat.

Ms Wen noted that Mr Lee has consistently supported their efforts in Boon Lay, often joining them during their activities.

This time, he even treated all the volunteers to lunch.

On Monday (15 July), Mr Lee shared photos of the cleanup on his Facebook page, thanking Helping Joy for their help.

“Grateful to our friends from Helping Joy for helping one of our families in Boon Lay yesterday,” he wrote. “Their home had been uninhabitable because of cat hoarding by a family member, which they have now resolved with the support of agencies.”

One of his photos showcased the remarkable transformation achieved by the team’s efforts — the formerly cluttered unit now appeared spotless.

Shin Min Daily News highlighted that the cleaning operation wrapped up in just six hours.

Plans are underway to furnish it within a week before Madam Z moves back in.

Ms Wen mentioned that essential items such as the bed, wardrobe, sofa, refrigerator, and lights were irreparably damaged and had to be replaced.

Regarding the cats, they were safely rescued and taken in by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) for rehoming.

Ms Wen believes they will find temporary shelter at a centre before being adopted, although final arrangements remain uncertain.

Featured image adapted from Helping Joy Ltd “助乐” – Charity Organization on Facebook.