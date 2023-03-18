SMRT Bus Captain Helps Visually Impaired Couple Alight & Board, Kind Gesture Moves Commuters

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

SMRT Bus Captain Helps Visually Impaired Couple Alight & Board At Bukit Panjang

Despite the addition of infrastructural aids around us, those with visual impairments may still face challenges getting around.

Seeing a visually impaired couple stumbling at a bus stop in Bukit Panjang, an SMRT bus captain decided to stop his vehicle closer to the kerb and hold their hands as they boarded the bus.

Later as the pair was about to get off at Bukit Panjang Bus Interchange, the bus driver again assisted them as they alighted.

SMRT captain stops bus near kerb for visually impaired couple

On Thursday (16 Mar), MS News reader Veronica was waiting for a Service 976 bus near Block 485 Segar Road when she spotted a visually impaired couple.

The pair appeared to be in their senior years and were holding what seemed to be mobility canes.

As the bus arrived, Veronica noticed the bus captain stopping extra close to the kerb, presumably so the pair could board with greater ease.

The driver even alighted from the vehicle and held the couple’s hands as they boarded the bus.

Holds couple’s hands as they alight at interchange

Later after they arrived at Bukit Panjang Bus Interchange, the bus driver again went the extra mile to help the elderly couple.

Pictures courtesy of Veronica showed the driver standing by the bus’ front door and guiding the elderly woman as she was alighting.

After she got off the bus, the driver even helped guide her to her husband, who appeared to have alighted before her.

Extremely touched by the encounter, Veronica praised the bus captain for his kindness in ensuring the safety of his passengers.

Hope the couple can get around easily

Kudos indeed go to the bus captain for showing unwavering care and concern for the elderly couple.

We’re sure his gesture meant a lot to them and helped them greatly.

Hopefully, the pair will be able to get around safely with the help of kind strangers like the driver.

