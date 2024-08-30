‘The responsibility of this person is madness’: TikToker slams SMRT job listing for lengthy job scope

TikToker criticises SMRT senior executive job listing

On Wednesday (28 Aug), a TikToker released a video criticising an SMRT job listing for its lengthy job scope.

The user argued that it would take four people to perform the listed responsibilities.

The video has since gained traction on TikTok, garnering over 120,000 views at the time of writing.

The job listing, titled “Executive/Senior Executive, Service Innovation & Communications” has since stopped accepting applications on LinkedIn and Glassdoor.

SMRT job listing contains 7 bullet points of main responsibilities

The job description contained seven bullet points of main responsibilities. Each of these bullet points was then broken down into three to five sub-points of detail.

The TikToker, Ben Yap, started the video by criticising the scope of the job description.

Running through the lengthy description, the TikTok user said the applicant would be involved in corporate branding, computer experiences, service communications, and analytical skills reporting.

“It’s a lot,” Yap said.

He also claimed that there was a mismatch between the job scope and the seniority of the position.

Yap referenced one of the points, which said the applicant would have to advise executive leadership, which Yap said is the role of a senior manager.

The successful applicant would also need to carry out secretarial duties.

Questions length of required job experience

Yap was also baffled by the two years’ work experience stated in the job listing.

He argued that it’d be impossible for someone with two years of experience to handle all the listed duties.

“I have 10 years and it’s even hard for me to do everything effectively. It will be more of like a touch-and-go at most,” he added.

He also expressed doubts over whether the remuneration would justify the duties.

Company intended to highlight diverse skills that would be valuable

Speaking to MS News, SMRT Corporation’s Group Chief Human Resource Officer Ms Lee Yem Choo acknowledged the extensiveness of the job description.

However, Ms Lee said it was the company’s intention to “highlight the diverse skills that would bring value to the role”.

Ms Lee added that many of the listed roles are collaborative efforts with stakeholders and other teams in the company. New employees will also receive guidance and training to support their growth in these roles.

SMRT has since shortlisted suitable candidates from over 100 applicants and closed the job listing.

“We appreciate the public’s feedback,” Ms Lee said.

