Man charged after shoving 65-year-old female SMRT security officer & causing head injury at Lorong Chuan MRT station

Man shoves elderly female SMRT security officer after being uncooperative

A man has been charged for allegedly shoving an elderly female SMRT security officer during a bag check.

In a statement on Monday (19 Aug), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) stated they were alerted to a case of a man who was uncooperative during a security check at Lorong Chuan MRT station on Saturday (17 Aug).

At around 8am, the 65-year-old SMRT security officer was conducting checks at the station when she requested to check the man’s backpack.

The man seemingly became uncooperative and started to shout at the elderly woman, before grabbing her arms and pushing her, causing her to fall backwards.

The man subsequently walked away, leaving the woman with head injuries.

She was then conveyed conscious to the hospital and later discharged with five days of medical leave.

Arrested and charged within two days

The SPF statement revealed that officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the man through extensive ground enquiries and the aid of images from police cameras and CCTVs.

The man was subsequently arrested on Sunday (18 Aug).

A report from The Straits Times (ST) confirmed that the man, 30-year-old Alina Meridian, was charged on Monday (19 Aug) with causing hurt to the woman by performing a rash act.

The court adjourned Meridian’s case to 2 Sept and ordered him to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a medical examination.

If found guilty of causing hurt to another person by performing a rash act, Meridian can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

