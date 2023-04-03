NTU Japanese Student Offers Snack To Muslim Stall Auntie To Break Fast, Chats With Her In Malay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

NTU Japanese Student Offers Snack To Muslim Stall Auntie To Break Fast

Last year, a Malaysian cleaning lady gained attention for speaking fluent Japanese to Japanese delegates.

This time, a Japanese student from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) received praise for speaking fluent Malay with the owner of a Muslim stall at her school.

She posted their interaction on TikTok, which shows her offering the auntie a snack to break her fast while speaking to her in Malay.

Their wholesome exchange warmed the hearts of netizens.

Offers auntie snack to break fast while conversing in Malay

In the video, the student, Hana, went over to the Muslim stall at 7.45pm.

When she reached the stall, the Malay auntie was eating her meal.

She greeted the auntie with a cheery voice, saying “Happy breaking of fast!” in Malay. After that, she passed a KitKat to the auntie.

The auntie thanked her for her kind gesture and continued conversing with Hana in Malay.

Hana could fluently reply in Malay as well, though there were certain words that she could not catch properly.

At the end of their conversation, they made heart gestures towards each other, laughing before ending their conversation.

Learnt Malay from studying in Malaysia

In response to MS News’ queries, Hana shared that she learnt to speak Malay as she studies in Malaysia full-time.

As such, she managed to learn several useful phrases from her friends in Malaysia.

Furthermore, she currently takes a Malay language module at NTU, which explains how she became more fluent in the language.

Hana also shared with MS News that this is not the first time she has interacted with the Muslim stall auntie.

In fact, she often offers the auntie sweets whenever she visits her.

Netizens touched by wholesome interaction

Needless to say, netizens found the video to be extremely adorable and wholesome.

Furthermore, a few TikTok users also praised Hana for her act of kindness.

Others also hope to continue seeing more interactions between Hana and the makcik.

It really is heartening to see people of different races, religions and languages interacting with each other in such a wholesome manner.

Kudos to Hana for being so kind and friendly towards the auntie.

Hopefully, their friendship will last even after Hana completes her education at NTU.

Featured image adapted from @hanae_nakaa on TikTok.