Wildlife enthusiast captures footage of snake eating another snake in Thomson Nature Park

Blue Malayan coral snake filmed devouring banded Malayan coral snake in Thomson Nature Park

A wildlife enthusiast in Singapore recently captured a remarkable moment at Thomson Nature Park: a snake eating its counterpart.

Rovena Chow, 51, shared a video of the encounter on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page on Wednesday (7 Aug), calling it a “rare” sighting.

In the video, a striking blue Malayan coral snake can be seen devouring a banded Malayan coral snake among the leaf litter on the forest floor.

The 52-second clip shows the snake effortlessly swallowing the other before slithering off.

Witnessed whole encounter from hunting to retreating

Speaking to MS News, Ms Chow said she rushed to the nature park on 22 May around 2pm after her friend alerted her about the sighting.

“We saw the whole encounter from the hunting, to the consuming, to the retreating,” she said.

Shot with an iPhone 15 Pro Max, Ms Chow also shared another video of the initial stages of the attack, with the blue snake dragging its fellow reptile across the fallen leaves.

According to Ecology Asia, blue Malayan coral snakes primarily consume other snakes.

Netizens amazed by rare sighting

After watching the video, many wildlife enthusiasts flocked to the comments to commend Ms Chow for capturing such a rare encounter.

Some viewers expressed surprise at the snake’s unusual choice of prey.

Overall, numerous Facebook users remarked on how “lucky” Ms Chow was to witness and document this extraordinary sighting.

