Wildlife enthusiasts capture clear footage of snake devouring frog along Rifle Range Link

Wildlife enthusiasts catch sight of snake swallowing frog

Wildlife enthusiasts in Singapore have captured high-definition footage of a snake devouring a frog along Rifle Range Link.

The elegant bronzeback snake was spotted swallowing a common tree frog at around 1pm on 5 July.

43-year-old Lua Wai Heng and 51-year-old Rovena Chow shared photos and videos of the rare encounter on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page, which left many nature lovers in awe.

Snake spotted devouring frog at Rifle Range Link

Speaking to MS News, birder Wai Heng shared that he was birdwatching along Rifle Range Link on 5 July when he spotted the common tree frog “hopping for its life” down a path towards him.

Following close behind it, a bronzeback snake was quickly slithering its way to the amphibian.

“After they passed me, I took out the camera and saw the snake biting the frog. I took some shots and messaged some friends,” Wai Heng shared.

Shortly after, Ms Chow arrived at the scene to record some footage of the unique encounter.

On 6 July, Ms Chow shared the high-resolution videos on Facebook.

Shot with a Samsung S24 Ultra, the clips showed the snake attempting to swallow the puffed-up frog.

Another video showed the slender reptile picking up its prey as the frog stayed motionless in its jaws.

Nature lovers gush over footage

After viewing the clips, many nature lovers on Facebook pointed out how “lucky” the wildlife enthusiasts were to witness the snake’s feast.

Others were in awe of the snake’s appearance, comparing its contrasting neon and black scales to popular footwear.

Overall, many Facebook users were impressed by the footage of the rare sighting.

Also read: Wildlife enthusiasts capture clear footage of snake swallowing sun skink in Lower Peirce Reservoir Park

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Rovena Chow.