Wildlife enthusiasts capture clear footage of snake swallowing sun skink in Lower Peirce Reservoir Park

Wildlife enthusiasts capture shots of snake swallowing sun skink in Lower Peirce Reservoir Park

Wildlife enthusiasts have captured high-definition shots of a snake devouring a sun skink in the Lower Peirce Reservoir Park.

The mildly venomous oriental whip snake was spotted swallowing the common sun skink on 19 June at around 4pm.

51-year-old Rovena Chow and a few other explorers shared footage of the feasting snake on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page, which garnered the praise of many nature lovers.

Snake spotted devouring sun skink

On 22 June, Ms Chow shared the high-resolution clips of the incident on Facebook.

Shot with an iPhone 15 Pro Max, the videos showed the two reptiles amongst the fallen leaves and soil.

Ms Chow had spotted the sun skink trying to wiggle its way out of the clutches of the bright green reptile.

However, the predator appeared to have come out on top as a clip showed the sun skink lying motionless in the mouth of the oriental whip snake.

Another video showed the snake slithering across the forest with a seemingly satisfied belly of food.

Speaking to MS News, Ms Chow shared that she was “happy” to have had the opportunity to witness such a rare occurrence.

She added that she spent around an hour watching the snake have its feast before it slithered up a tree to roost.

Nature lovers impressed by footage

After watching the series of clips, many nature lovers on Facebook were captivated by Ms Chow’s footage.

Others noted how the footage was educational due to its rarity.

Overall, many were impressed by the National Geographic-worthy clips.

Featured image adapted from Rovena Chow on Facebook.