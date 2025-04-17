Senior Minister Zaqy Mohamad says having PM Wong anchor their GRC ‘does raise expectations from residents’

Zaqy Mohamad says having PM Wong anchor their GRC ‘does raise expectations from residents’

“So… what’s it like working with your boss?”

That was essentially the question recently posed to Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Defence Zaqy Mohamad — while seated beside Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong.

A clip of his response was posted to his TikTok account on Wednesday (16 April).

@zaqym Have you ever been asked: “So… what’s it like working with your boss?” (While seated next to him?😱) Media asked, “What’s it like serving in the same GRC as the Prime Minister?” Jokes aside 😅, having the PM anchor our GRC does raise expectations from residents who expect higher levels of service. For us and our activists, it’s about doing better for our residents to fulfil expectations and work towards aspirations. This has always been our goal — whether it’s $1 deals to ease cost-of-living pressures, uplifting families or rejuvenating and upgrading our neighbourhoods to make life better. We will do our best for our residents in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC. We serve you. We support you. We stand with you. #marsilingyewtee #GRC @Lawrence Wong @Alex Yam 任梓銘 @HanySoh @People’s Action Party ♬ original sound – Zaqy – Zaqy

The light-hearted exchange followed the recent announcement on 12 April that PM Wong will once again anchor the People’s Action Party (PAP) team contesting Marsiling–Yew Tee Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

The four-member slate comprises PM Wong, Mr Zaqy, North West District Mayor Alex Yam, and first-term Member of Parliament Hany Soh.

PM’s presence sets a new tone

In the caption accompanying his TikTok post, Mr Zaqy shared that the media had asked him:

What’s it like serving in the same GRC as the Prime Minister?

Mr Zaqy noted that having PM Wong anchor the Marsiling–Yew Tee GRC — as both anchor minister and now Prime Minister — sets a different tone from the previous election.

He added that “having the PM anchor our GRC does raise expectations from residents who expect higher levels of service”.

“For us and our activists, it’s about doing better for our residents to fulfil expectations and work towards aspirations,” he wrote.

He emphasised that this commitment has long guided their efforts, from easing cost-of-living pressures to supporting families and upgrading neighbourhoods.

“We will do our best for our residents in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC,” he stated.

This marks the first time the GRC will be helmed by a sitting prime minister.

Will not let PM Wong & residents down

While acknowledging that it’s “quite pressuring”, Mr Zaqy said he and his fellow team members are determined not to let either the Prime Minister or the residents of Marsiling–Yew Tee GRC down.

He pointed out that Marsiling has a larger population of older and lower-income residents. To address their needs, he said that plans have been outlined across all divisions.

These are reflected in a masterplan that shows the team’s level of commitment.

Having the PM in a GRC like Marsiling–Yew Tee, he said, is “a source of support in which support at scale becomes very important”.

“We serve you. We support you. We stand with you,” he declared.

