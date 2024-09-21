Snake peeks out of resident’s toilet in M’sia, firefighters dispatched to catch it

Snake peeks in toilet, firefighters called in to remove it

On Thursday (19 Sept), firefighters in Ipoh, Malaysia retrieved a snake from a toilet.

A resident at Taman Cempaka, Ipoh had called the fire station for help after discovering a snake’s head poking out in the toilet.

Upon arrival, the personnel managed to remove the reptile from the toilet.

The snake was identified as a non-venomous reticulated python, a common species found in Southeast Asia, including Malaysia.

Netizen jokes homeowner will develop phobia of pooping

The Ipoh fire station posted about the incident on Facebook, leaving many netizens surprised and also scared.

Attached to the post were two photos with one showing a firefighter attempting to fish out the unwelcome visitor.

Meanwhile, another image showed the reptile peeping out of the toilet.

One commenter called it “terrifying” while another sympathised with the homeowner.

They noted that she would likely look twice before using the toilet from now on.

Featured image adapted from Balai Bomba Ipoh on Facebook