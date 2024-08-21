Man in Thailand gets testicles bitten by snake in toilet, retaliates by strangling and hitting serpent

Man’s testicles bitten by snake in toilet

On 20 Aug, a man in Thailand took to Facebook to post about a harrowing experience of having his testicles bitten by a snake that came out of the blue while he was using the toilet.

Due to the rainy season, the snake had somehow found its way into his toilet and attacked the first thing it saw.

Attacked at his most vulnerable moment in his most vulnerable spot

According to the Facebook post, the incident occurred at 10am on 19 Aug. The man said that had gone to the toilet to “do my business as usual”.

He would usually flush the toilet before using it to make sure it is safe and clean, and he did so this time around.

However, despite his usual precautions, he suddenly felt a sting once he sat down on the seat.

He felt an excruciating pain as something sharp sank into his testicles. Then as sudden as his pain, the man quickly grabbed whatever it was that chomped on his balls.

It turns out he had grabbed a large snake by its neck, whilst it had its fang sunk deep into his family jewels.

Powered by adrenaline, the man got up and yanked the snake off of his flesh immediately.

“At that moment, I didn’t feel pain but more shock,” the man said.

Killed the snake in anger

With the man gripping the snake tightly, he tried to pull it out of the toilet bowl.

But the snake’s grip on the bowl was too strong.

“I couldn’t pull it out no matter how hard I pulled,” the man wrote.

Source: ธณัท ตั้งเทวานนท์ on Facebook

Glancing over, the man found a toilet brush nearby. He then grabbed it and began relentlessly clubbing at the serpent.

“I was both shocked and angry,” he added. “I hit it without stopping.”

The adrenaline numbed him to the pain as he furiously smacked the snake while also hitting his own hand that was gripping tightly on the snake.

“But at that time, I didn’t feel any pain,” he said.

Once the snake had stopped moving, he finally pulled the huge snake out of the toilet bowl and dropped it on the floor.

He then proceeded to ask his neighbour to take him to the nearby hospital.

Warned others to be wary of snakes during rainy season

Fortunately, the snake was not venomous, so he only had to worry about the bite wound. Even more fortunately, the man says his testicles will make a full recovery.

The man also said his harrowing experience serves as a good warning for people to be careful of snakes, especially as it continues to pour in Thailand.

Featured image adapted from ธณัท ตั้งเทวานนท์ on Facebook.