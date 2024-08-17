Man in Thailand attacked by cobra, brings it with him to hospital for doctors

Man in Thailand injured after cobra attack, brings the snake to the hospital

After being attacked by a snake — particularly a venomous one such as a cobra — one’s first instinct would be to go to the hospital.

A man in Thailand, however, took it a step further and brought the reptile along with him.

Clips of the man dumping the caged snake onto the hospital floor before getting on the bed have gone viral.

Man catches cobra after getting attacked

Earlier this week, a doctor posted footage of a Thai man who showed up at his hospital with a cobra.

According to Thai news outlet Thairath, the cobra had sprayed venom in the man’s face. The man then caught the cobra and put it inside a cage.

He had hoped that doctors would be able to identify the snake for his treatment.

When he arrived at the emergency room (ER), the man dumped the caged snake onto the floor, startling some of the nurses and staff.

The man received the treatment he needed and the snake was released into the wild.

Not a good idea to catch a snake for the doctors

Although doctors do need to be able to identify the snake to treat poison, this can often lead to further injuries.

Hospital staff in Australia have made pleas to patients to stop bringing snakes into the ER.

This is because if not properly secured, these snakes could escape and cause havoc inside the hospital.

Such a situation might further delay treatment for many patients.

Additionally, not all staff are trained to identify these snakes.

Doctors also cautioned people against taking photos of the snakes, saying that these acts can often lead to more people getting injured by the snake.

The most important thing, doctors said, is to remain calm, provide first aid, then make your way to the hospital.

