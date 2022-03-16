Man Leaves 3 Snakes In Wine Jar To Steep For A Year

Different cultures have various remedies that they believe can treat certain illnesses.

In 2021, a man in China believed that snake wine could cure his son’s chronic disease and decided to make his own.

He placed 3 snakes in a jar and left them to steep for a year. When he finally opened it, the snakes were still alive. One of them even jumped out of the jar and bit him.

Even though this incident occurred a year ago, local news outlets like Shin Min Daily News picked up the story recently, making people wonder how the snakes could have survived after being sealed in a jar for so long.

Made snake wine to cure son’s chronic disease

According to Chinese news site Ettoday, the man’s son suffered a chronic disease that was difficult to cure. He had reportedly exhausted all means.

One day, he read about the potency of snake wine as a potential remedy.

Snake wine is believed to have medicinal properties that can treat certain illnesses. The concoction involves soaking live snakes in wine for some time before consumption.

The man decided to try this and bought 3 venomous snakes to make his own snake wine.

Snakes survived in wine jar after 1 year

When he opened the snake wine a year later, he was surprised to find that all 3 snakes were still alive. One of them even leapt up and bit him, Apple Media reported.

He was in so much pain that he fell to the ground. Thankfully, he was sent to the hospital in time.

He was administered a life-saving antidote to counter the snake’s venom.

According to Sohu, experts deduced that when snakes are placed in severe conditions, they enter a dormant state where they can survive with little food or water for several years.

Once the jar was opened, the snake presumably left its dormant state and became energised by the fresh air supply.

This was likely why the snake could attack the man despite being sealed in a jar for a year.

Exercise caution when concocting remedies involving live animals

Snake wine is an interesting tonic believed to have unique medicinal properties.

While it is usually safe to drink, one must never forget to be careful when handling animals, dead or alive.

We hope that this story will remind those who choose to consume snake wine to be careful and avoid getting hurt.

