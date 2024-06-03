Soldier & wife pregnant with twins die on the spot after car accident in M’sia

Soldier & wife pregnant with twins die following car accident in Malaysia

On Sunday (2 June), a car accident on the roadside in Gua Musang, Malaysia killed a soldier and his wife who was pregnant with twins.

The deceased were identified as 43-year-old Ridwan Ifendi and 37-year-old Suhana, reported Sin Chew Daily.

The couple’s two children, aged 9 and 15, were also in the car.

They sustained injuries in the accident and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Couple died on the spot

The accident occurred around 9.35 am on Sunday on Gua Musang Road in Kelantan.

According to Gua Musang District Police Chief Superintendent Siew Choon Hock, Mr Ifendi was driving his family from Ipoh to Gua Musang when the incident occurred. The family had intended to go to Cameron Highlands for vacation.

The car lost control and overturned to the other side of the road, hitting the ditch, he explained.

The force of the collision caused Ridwan Ifendi and Suhana to both be thrown from the car, the superintended added.

The couple died on the spot from the impact. Their bodies were sent to Gua Musang hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Their two children, who sustained injuries during the accident, were taken to Gua Musang hospital for treatment.

Pregnant woman was just discharged from the hospital

According to Suhana’s sister, Su Haili, Suhana was six months pregnant and was expected to give birth in September, reported Oriental Daily.

Not long before the accident, Suhana had just completed an operation to transfer amniotic fluid to the twin babies.

Suhana had just been discharged from the hospital and had returned home the afternoon before the accident.

