Song Joong-Ki Attended Bali Wedding Before S’pore Visit, Some Guests Take Photos With Him

Song Joong-Ki Pops Up In Bali To Attend Indian Wedding, Chats For 20 Minutes With Woman Next To Him

South Korean heartthrob Song Joong-ki charmed the Singapore crowd earlier this week when he graced us with his presence in Sentosa.

Unbeknownst to many, however, before arriving on our shores, Song was charming people on the nearby island of Bali.

He attended a wedding there the day before flying to Singapore, and some lucky guests managed to take photos with him.

Guest poses with Song Joong-ki at wedding

His Bali jaunt was revealed when a viral video on Weibo showed a female guest taking photos with Song.

Looking dapper in a classic cream suit, beige tie and white shirt combo, Song kept his dark glasses on, but his fine features and movie-star aura were unmistakably him.

A pan of the pair’s surroundings, as well as the percussive background music, revealed it to be an Indian wedding.

That may explain why the star didn’t seem to be swamped with fans.

Song Joong-ki attended wedding in Bali luxury hotel

Song was in Bali before he came to Singapore, confirmed Lianhe Zaobao.

He flew from the Indonesian resort to Singapore the night before attending a media conference on Wednesday (7 Dec) to promote his latest show, Viu Original series ‘Reborn Rich’.

In Bali, he attended an Indian wedding at a local luxury hotel, The Ritz-Carlton Bali.

Guest almost mistook him for Hyun Bin

While you would expect any person to be shaking with delight at unexpectedly meeting a Korean superstar, the female guest at first didn’t really know who he was, according to Zaobao.

She posted on social media that he met him at an Indian friend’s wedding, but almost mistook him for Hyun Bin.

Admitting that she doesn’t watch K-dramas often, she almost wanted to ask him whether he was in “Crash Landing On You” — one of Hyun Bin’s shows.

Despite the almost mix-up, the lucky woman managed to chat with Song for about 20 whole minutes, because he was seated next to her.

By the way, Song also rose to get water and was courteous enough to get water for everyone around him.

Envious netizens said the woman must have “saved the Milky Way in her previous life” to be fortunate enough to have a chance encounter with Song.

We suggest she give the friend who invited her a very expensive wedding present.

Myanmar guest also takes photos with him

The Chinese woman wasn’t the only guest at the wedding to get up close to the celebrity.

A woman from Myanmar also managed to get some nice photos with him with his arm around her.

According to @myanmar.kiaile, a Song Joong-ki fan account on Instagram, the woman was attending her employer’s wedding in Indonesia when she recognised Song.

She may have been one of the few who did, as Song was also pictured casually standing among the crowd undisturbed by people.

While those who know him might find it strange that a famous person like Song can go unnoticed in the crowd, perhaps it’s for the best — we wouldn’t want the wedding couple to be upstaged.

Perhaps that’s why Song had his dark glasses on in all of the photos.

Beloved not just because of looks

During his subsequent visit to Singapore, Song signed autographs and shook hands with the crowd who braved the hot sun to wait for him — a completely unplanned move.

Thus, we certainly can believe that he’d obligingly pose for photos at a wedding even though he’s there as a guest. He’s just that gracious.

After witnessing his behaviour at both events, we can see that he’s so beloved by fans and media alike not just because of his good looks.

Featured image adapted from Weibo and @myanmar.kiaile on Instagram.