Couple Hold Wedding At Teo Heng Katong Shopping Centre, Boss Offers To Cover Cost

Couple Who Met While Working At Teo Heng Hold Wedding There

After more than two years’ closure, family karaoke outlets opened with a bang in April as Singaporeans returned in full force.

While most people would head to chains like Teo Heng to sing their hearts out, a couple held a wedding there instead.

Better yet, Teo Heng boss Jackson Teo generously offered to cover the full cost of the event.

Couple met at Teo Heng, so wedding venue is fitting

The unconventional yet fitting nuptials took place on Thursday (1 Sep) at Teo Heng’s store in Katong Shopping Centre, reported Shin Min Daily News.

While the premises on the second floor are used to sell karaoke equipment, the mall was also the location of Teo Heng’s original karaoke outlet, which shuttered in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The venue was fitting because the happy couple met when they started working at the karaoke chain seven years ago.

In fact, for the groom — 31-year-old Jiang Zhipeng from Liaoning, China — and bride — 28-year-old Zhuang Yanming from Kuala Lumpur — Teo Heng was their first jobs.

Their love blossomed as they got to know each other at work, and experienced the pandemic together.

Thus, they decided to make Singapore their home and register their marriage here.

Wedding plans almost derailed by cost

However, their plans were almost derailed by the rising cost of weddings due to inflation and the spike in demand after restrictions were relaxed, Mr Jiang told Shin Min.

He estimated that he would’ve had to shell out S$6,000 to S$7,000 to hold his wedding here — a hefty amount considering he has no relatives in Singapore.

As he was fretting over this, Mr Teo, his boss of seven years, stepped in to save the day.

Unbelievably, he offered to foot the entire cost of his wedding.

When Mr Jiang heard this, he said his “mind went blank”, adding,

I didn’t dare to believe that I met such a good boss, that this kind of good luck had happened to me.

Couple saved more than S$6,000

Ms Zhuang, who had already left the company, chipped in to say that they’re really grateful to Mr Teo for helping them create such warm memories on their special day, adding,

We were too embarrassed to let him bother about the other details, so we insisted on paying for the buffet and decorations.

However, because of Mr Teo’s help, the couple eventually saved more than S$6,000 in expenses, which to them “isn’t a small amount”.

Wedding at karaoke store is a ‘novelty’

On Thursday (1 Sep), Mr Teo ensured the Teo Heng at Katong Shopping Centre was decorated fit for a wedding ceremony.

He also invited Mr Toh Soon Huat, Executive Chairman of the Sian Chay Medical Institution, to officiate.

Mr Toh told Shin Min that he’s asked to witness about 20 to 30 weddings and other events a year as a Justice of the Peace.

However, a wedding at a karaoke equipment store is a “novelty” for him, he said, and he’s honoured to be invited to witness it.

Boss treats couple like his children

Explaining why he offered to help with the wedding, Mr Teo said he treats the couple like his children.

As people who left their hometowns to work in Singapore, life is hard for them, so as an elder he has to think of how to take care of them and make them feel at ease here, he added.

He hoped they would work and live well and continue to work hard for their families and future.

Teo Heng is ‘like a family’

The nuptials were attended by more than 20 people, Shin Min counted.

While it may have been smaller than a typical wedding celebration here, the atmosphere was festive.

The newlyweds said that over the years, Teo Heng has been like a family to them and has made them feel warmth in Singapore despite being foreigners.

They hope to settle down and raise a family here, so they and their children will walk with Teo Heng towards the futuretogether.

Kudos to boss for his kindness

The couple are indeed fortunate to have met a good boss while working in Singapore.

Kudos to Mr Teo for the kindness and generosity that he has shown to them.

Hopefully, the business will continue expanding and growing from strength, supported by the genuine family atmosphere among their staff.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.