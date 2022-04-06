Teo Heng Will Resume Operations At 4 Branches On 19 Apr

A go-to KTV outlet for many Singaporeans, karaoke lovers were understandably upset when Teo Heng closed several of its outlets during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Though the KTV chain tried to adapt by repurposing some outlets, things just weren’t the same.

Thankfully, yesterday (5 Apr), Teo Heng announced the good news that they would be re-opening four of their outlets on 19 April.

Only four Teo Heng branches reopening

On Tuesday (5 Apr), Teo Heng announced on Facebook that they will be back in business soon, specifically on 19 Apr 2022.

In view of the upcoming reopening, they invite Singaporeans to jio their friends to sing karaoke together and relive old memories.

However, they reiterated that everyone must comply with the current Safe Management Measures (SMMs). This includes checking in with SafeEntry before entering the premises and keeping their masks on while singing.

But don’t rush to your nearest outlet just yet, as only the branches at the following malls will be reopening:

J-Cube

Causeway Point

The Star Vista

Suntec City

Those who wish to book a room should make an appointment by calling the phone numbers of the respective branches.

To make reservations more convenient, Teo Heng is also working on setting up an online booking system. They will be providing further updates on that in time to come.

Singaporeans welcome return despite price hike

When the news was posted on Reddit, some users noticed that the price of booking a room there has increased.

A check on Teo Heng’s Facebook page leads us to the poster below, which shows their rates back in Aug 2021.

Comparing the above to the new rates in their latest post below, it’s apparent that prices have roughly doubled.

Despite the changes, many empathised with the KTV chain’s circumstances and understood that it may be necessary to sustain their business. Redditors also applauded them for continuing to support their staff even when they had to temporarily shut down their business.

Others noticed that the number of branches reopening is far fewer than the 14 that originally existed before.

Nevertheless, many are still anticipating the return of Teo Heng.

Time to jio friends to sing karaoke again

After 2 years of living in a pandemic, we finally get a glimpse of hope as events such as the Geylang Serai Bazaar return to the streets of Singapore.

With the recent easing of restrictions too, we can now enjoy more activities with the people we love.

Hopefully, everyone will comply with the SMMs so that the business can run smoothly and safely after reopening.

Featured image adapted from Teo Heng.