Geylang Serai Bazaar Will Have More Stalls Soon

After a 2-year hiatus, the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar made a highly anticipated return on 2 Apr 2022.

Excited to admire the beautiful lights and enjoy the scrumptious street food again, Singaporeans flocked to the bazaar and others like it on the opening weekend.

In light of the overwhelming response, the bazaar at Geylang will be expanding to include more stalls.

Geylang Serai bazaar will undergo expansion

On Tuesday (5 Apr), MP Assoc Prof Faishal Ibrahim announced on Facebook that the Geylang Serai Hari Raya Shopping Experience (GSHRSE) will be expanding.

Due to the recent easing of Covid-19 restrictions, organisers now have the opportunity to set up more stalls offering a greater variety of food and festive essentials.

Source

These stalls will open along the stretch of road between Wisma Geylang Serai and Tanjong Katong Complex.

Details like how many and what kinds of stalls exactly will be opening are unavailable for now but do keep a lookout for them if you happen to be in the area.

According to Berita Harian, the bazaar currently has 40 stalls operating. Past events before the pandemic saw up to 600 vendors.

More festive cheer this Ramadan

Given the popularity of the Geylang Serai Bazaar, this piece of good news will no doubt be warmly welcome.

Even though it will still be smaller in scale than the pre-pandemic bazaars, it won’t hamper the joy we derive from it.

We hope that everyone will continue to comply with the current Safe Management Measures (SMMs) so that the event can proceed safely and smoothly.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Wisma Geylang Serai on Facebook.