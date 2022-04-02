Crowds Descend On Kampong Gelam Bazaar On 1 Apr

With public Ramadan celebrations set to return in full swing this year, the popular bazaars will also be making an appearance after a 2-year-hiatus.

First to open yesterday (1 Apr) was the bazaar at Kampong Gelam, which already saw throngs of people flocking there in the evening.

The already narrow streets were spotted on TikTok, filled with eager patrons who were nearly shoulder-to-shoulder with each other along the narrow streets.

While the excitement is understandable, visitors should remember that the bazaar will be around for at least a month. Therefore, there is ample time to head down on less busy days.

Kampong Gelam bazaar packed with crowds

On Friday (1 Apr) night, TikTok user @iamzalelo shared a video showing the scene at Kampong Gelam Bazaar that same evening.

In the 20-second clip, the OP walks through Kampong Gelam while providing a good view of the crowd.

The walking sections of the bazaar appear to be thinly separated with a metal barricade, likely to separate movement in only one direction in each lane.

Even though the stalls in the bazaar look enticing, the OP recommends not to drive there as there are no parking lots or even much space to walk.

Visit Kandahar Street for the bazaar on off-peak days

According to The Straits Times (ST), the Kampong Gelam bazaar is part of a 5-week long celebration. Currently, the bazaar will stay open from 3 to 11 pm daily all the way till its last day on 1 May.

If you’re planning to head down to Kandahar Street, here’s how to get there:



Kampong Gelam Bazaar

Address: Kandahar Street

Opening Hours: 3pm – 11 pm daily

Nearest MRT: Bugis Station

In a tight space with limited hours, do try to make your visits quick to avoid overcrowding.

Plan your trips down carefully

We’d understand folks getting excited about the long-awaited Ramadan bazaar.

However, while some normalcy is restored in recent weeks, the pandemic is still ongoing, and it’s best to observe safety measures such as minimising crowds in public spaces.

Hopefully, Singaporeans can plan their visits carefully to avoid causing congestion there. We hope the event will continue to run smoothly for everyone’s enjoyment.

