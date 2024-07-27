Xiaxue apologises after being accused of making ‘racist’ remarks about Thai & Vietnamese women

Xiaxue apologises after being accused of making ‘racist’ remarks

Singaporean influencer Cheng Yan Yan Wendy, better known as Xiaxue, has apologised following her latest controversy.

Xiaxue had been recently accused of making “racist” remarks about Thai and Vietnamese women in Singapore.

The influencer posted the apology video to Instagram on 27 July, after the clip of her discriminatory comments went viral two days prior.

Clip of Xiaxue discussing Thai and Vietnamese women goes viral in Thailand

On 25 July, a Facebook user from Thailand made a post urging Thai women to report Xiaxue on social media. “Don’t forget her about her business channels either,” the user added.

The Facebook post has since gone viral with more than 350 shares and 193 comments at the time of writing.

The netizen was enraged by a now-deleted clip where Xiaxue responded to a question from a viewer.

The latter had asked why Singaporean men are attracted to Thai and Vietnamese women, stating that a lot of Singaporean men have cheated on their partners with these women.

In response to the question, Xiaxue said it is a huge issue.

She then made a gesture that many viewers took to mean that Singaporean women are better than women of these nationalities.

The influencer also said that because Thai women are from a “less well-off country”, they may work at a “generally frowned upon” job to fund the lifestyle they want.

Apologises for viral clip

The original post was deleted, although clips of it can still be found on social media.

In her apology video, Xiaxue said she initially planned on waiting for the outrage to blow over — but felt compelled to publicly apologise when her friend’s wife, who is Thai, felt offended by the clip.

The apology was posted earlier today to her Instagram and TikTok pages.

In the video, Xiaxue noted that she usually does not apologise for her opinions.

“This time around, I’m apologising because I realised that what was posted indeed sounds horrible,” said the influencer.

However, she noted that it was because her remarks were taken out of context.

The clip that had gone viral was, in fact, an abridged version of a longer YouTube video.

Xiaxue went on to elaborate that because of how the clip was edited, it completely transformed the meaning of her statement. She then said:

“I also have many Thai friends, and don’t look down on Thai girls at all.”

Xiaxue addresses ‘racist’ remarks

In the apology video, Xiaxue explained that the gesture she made in the clip had been wrongly interpreted.

It was meant to illustrate her point that Singaporean men think they are superior to the foreign sex workers they choose to date.

She then talked about her comments on Thailand being a “less well-off country” where women may have to work at a job that is “generally frowned upon”.

Acknowledging that some Thais can be quite rich, Xiaxue pointed out that a lot of Thai people live in poverty.

Women in this socioeconomic class will come to work as sex workers in Singapore to earn money they need urgently, she added.

Xiaxue’s apology video ended with a translation of her explanation in Thai.

