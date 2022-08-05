Teo Heng To Open 3 More Outlets, 5th Branch Launches In Kallang On 6 Aug

Teo Heng KTV Studio To Open Three Outlets Including One At Kallang Wave Mall

Karaoke lovers all over Singapore rejoiced when Teo Heng finally reopened for business in April after closing multiple branches during the pandemic.

You could tell how much folks missed belting out to their favourite classic hits because all four outlets were fully booked for two months.

Recently, the KTV studio announced that they will be opening a new branch at Kallang Wave Mall.

Two more outlets are also in the works.

New Teo Heng outlet opens at Kallang Wave Mall on 6 Aug

Like many other businesses that had a harder time pivoting online, Teo Heng struggled badly during the pandemic.

However, now that most restrictions have been lifted, they’ve bounced back stronger than ever.

On Monday (1 Aug), Teo Heng announced that the grand opening of their Kallang Wave Mall outlet will take place tomorrow (6 Aug).

This will be the karaoke chain’s fifth branch in Singapore.

The other four currently in operation are at Suntec City, J-Cube, Causeway Point, and The Star Vista.

In addition, customers can look forward to two more upcoming outlets where they can sing their hearts out at.

On Thursday (4 Aug), Teo Heng founder Jackson Teo told Shin Min Daily News that they will be opening another two branches after the one at Kallang Wave Mall.

A sixth studio will launch at White Sands before October this year. He can’t reveal any details about the seventh yet as negotiations are still underway.

Mr Teo took the opportunity to thank customers for their ardent support, saying that all the reopenings are only possible because of them.

Before the pandemic, Teo Heng had 14 branches across Singapore.

Time to go unleash your inner pop diva

This news is sure to make the day of every karaoke fan, whether their go-to track is ‘Tong Hua’ (童话) or ‘I Want It That Way’.

Everyone loves a good resurrection story, especially if it involves such a beloved local establishment that went through a tough time during the pandemic.

At this rate, it looks like Teo Heng won’t have a problem having 14 branches – or even more – in operation again.

