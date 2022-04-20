Teo Heng Outlets Fully Booked Till June, Premises To Undergo Sanitisation For Customers’ Safety

Teo Heng Outlets Reopens On 19 Apr With All Slots Booked

With karaoke sessions once again on the cards from Tuesday (19 Apr), it seems many are already eager to get their hands on the mics.

On the first day of reopening, popular karaoke chain Teo Heng shared that one of their outlets has already been fully booked till June while the remaining three are filling up fast.

With large groups of customers expected to visit Teo Heng in the coming weeks and months, the karaoke reassured patrons that they will be sanitising the premises for everyone’s safety.

Teo Heng receives overwhelming number of booking calls

Speaking to 8world News on Tuesday (19 Apr), Teo Heng founder Mr Jackson Teo said that several of their outlets are already fully booked till June.

He also told the news outlet that they have been receiving over 100 enquiries over the phone every minute.

The Straits Times (ST), however, reported that only the Suntec City outlet is fully booked till June. Meanwhile, the J-Cube branch is also fully booked on weekends and Public Holidays till May.

As for the two remaining outlets – at Causeway Point and Star Vista respectively – a director said that slots are already filling up fast.

Teo Heng to thoroughly sanitise rooms for customers’ safety

Mr Teo also shared that the karaoke chain had purchased about 100 sanitising tools and equipment to disinfect the premises.

He hopes customers visiting Teo Heng will have peace of mind while enjoying their karaoke sessions with friends and family.

However, patrons are still required to have their masks on while singing and check in via SafeEntry.

The KTV chain added that it’s also planning to expand its business by opening more branches here in Singapore, reports 8world News.

To more singing sessions with our loved ones

Given the number of customers vying for slots, those who were successful must’ve been really heng.

It’s heartening to see customers showering Teo Heng with such overwhelming support after the two-year wait.

While patrons revisit their favourite karaoke chain, we hope they’d continue adhering to prevailing safe management measures while singing their hearts out.

Featured image adapted from Teo Heng KTV Studio.