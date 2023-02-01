Song Joong-Ki Met Wife In Italy After Filming ‘Vincenzo’, Couple Will Move Into S$21M Itaewon House

Song Joong-Ki Has Reportedly Been Living With Wife Katy Louise Saunders Since Last Year

It hasn’t been that long since Song Joong-ki announced his marriage to Katy Louise Saunders, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

However, South Korean media agency Dispatch has already managed to uncover some insider information about the newlyweds.

The pair have apparently been seeing each other for almost three years. They have also been living together since last year.

After finding out about his wife’s pregnancy, Song flew her parents to South Korea to look after her.

Song Joong-ki met wife in Italy, been together for 3 years

According to Dispatch, Song met Saunders in Italy after he wrapped up filming for the 2021 Netflix drama ‘Vincenzo’.

It is, however, unclear if they were already acquainted before Song travelled to Italy as it was reported that the cast never actually went to the country for filming due to the pandemic.

There were rumours that the British former actress, who grew up in Italy, was Song’s Italian teacher. It has since been confirmed that these lessons were not for his role in ‘Vincenzo’.

Dispatch suggests that Saunders has been residing in Song’s luxury house in Itaewon, Seoul ever since she moved to South Korea somewhere between March and May last year.

Allkpop reports that Song and Saunders will be moving into their new apartment in the Eterno Cheongdam Estate in Dec 2023.

The luxury building, also located in Itaewon, cost Song over S$21.3 million (20 billion won). It is said to house some of the most expensive properties in South Korea.

According to translations by KBIZOOM, entertainment reporter Lee Jin Ho revealed that Song had shown pictures of Saunders to his co-stars in his upcoming film ‘Ro Ki Wan’ over dinner.

Song had also purportedly told them that he and Saunders have been seeing each other for nearly three years.

Lee then added that this marriage was “not simply a matter of Song Joong-ki meeting a good woman by chance, but the two of them watching each other for a fairly long period of time”.

Couple attended wedding together in Dec

While most Korean stars try to keep their romances on the down-low, Dispatch reveals that Song and Saunders never tried to hide their relationship.

The couple has publicly gone on dates together in South Korea, including going shopping and travelling without worrying about anyone seeing them.

The news outlet also stated that Song “did his best” to make sure that Saunders was comfortable in Korea.

He did this by making special arrangements, such as hiring a teacher for Katy who could help her with translating Korean.

Besides being seen together at Incheon Airport, they also attended golfer Im Sung-jae’s wedding together in Dec 2022.

In addition, Song had subtly dropped hints that he was dating Saunders at the 8th APAN Star Awards in Sep 2022.

The 37-year-old had mentioned her and her dogs’ names in his acceptance speech after winning the grand prize at the event.

Flew Saunders’ parents over to South Korea after she got pregnant

Dispatch reports that Song had flown Saunders’ parents to South Korea upon finding out about her pregnancy.

In fact, following Song’s marriage announcement on 30 Jan, Saunders was been seen shopping for baby clothes with her mother.

Saunders’ parents are said to be currently living with the couple in Song’s apartment.

