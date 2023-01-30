Song Joong-Ki Officially Married To British Partner, Couple Is Expecting A Baby

Song Joong-Ki Announces Marriage To British Partner, Couple Expecting Baby

In an online letter to fans on Monday (30 Jan), South Korean actor Song Joong-ki revealed that he has registered his marriage with British woman Katy Louise Saunders.

They are also expecting their first child together.

This comes not long after he confirmed their relationship in Dec 2022. The couple had been spotted going on multiple dates and were even in Singapore together.

Song was previously married to South Korean actress and his ‘Descendants Of The Sun’ co-star Song Hye-kyo. They divorced in 2019 after two years of marriage.

Song Joong-ki reveals marriage & wife’s pregnancy

In a letter on his official fan cafe, which was translated by Soompi, Song announced that he has registered his marriage with Saunders, whom he described as “sensible”, “amazing”, and someone with a “kind heart”.

He also said that he makes her “a better person”.

The 37-year-old went on to announce that his new wife is currently pregnant.

“We naturally dreamed of creating a happy family together,” he wrote.

We have put in much effort to keep each other’s promises, and we are sincerely thankful as a new life has come to us.

Song ended his letter by thanking his fans for their continuous support and wishing everyone happiness and good health.

Song’s agency High Zium Studio later stated that the pair will hold a wedding ceremony at a later date.

The specific details have yet to be confirmed.

Wife was an actress, starred in 23 shows

In reports last December, Song’s agency confirmed that he was in a relationship, although they did not divulge any information regarding her nationality or age.

However, it was widely speculated that the woman was a non-celebrity whom he had met through a mutual friend.

Song later revealed that his partner is Saunders, a 39-year-old actress who has starred in 23 movies and shows. Some of her works include ‘The Scorpion King’ and ‘A Journey Called Love’.

She debuted in 2002 and was active in showbiz until 2018.

MS News wishes the couple a happy marriage and smooth pregnancy.

Featured image courtesy of Viu Singapore and adapted from Twitter.