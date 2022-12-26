Song Joong-Ki Confirms Relationship With British Woman, Both Were In S’pore Together

Song Joong-Ki Currently Dating British Woman, Spotted Together On Dates

One of South Korea’s most prominent actors, Song Joong-ki, has amassed quite a following for his talent and charming personality.

Unfortunately, there’s a bit of heartbreak in store for his fans. Song’s agency has confirmed that he is in a relationship with a British woman.

The two were spotted together on several dates and have even visited Singapore together.

Song Joong-Ki in a relationship with British woman

According to Allkpop, Song’s agency HighZium Studio has revealed that the actor is currently dating a British woman.

Unlike Song, she is not a celebrity. The two met through a mutual friend back in 2021, they added.

Photographers have captured pictures of them going on multiple dates and, more recently, returning to Seoul from Singapore.

HighZium Studio has requested the general public to refrain from speculating about the affair. At this juncture, they can only confirm Song’s relationship status.

“We ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that we cannot confirm any information aside from the fact that they are dating,” the agency said.

We would be grateful if you refrained from publishing any speculative or unconfirmed reports.

Last visited Singapore for latest show Reborn Rich

Yonhap states that reports of Song having a relationship emerged earlier this month. He had also introduced her to the staff at the media conference on 7 Dec in Singapore.

The conference marked his eighth visit to the country, where he promoted his latest show, Viu’s original series Reborn Rich.

A massive hit with its audience, the show has already surpassed Extraordinary Attorney Woo to become the most-watched miniseries of the year in South Korea, Soompi reports.

In 2019, Song split from his wife of two years, fellow actress Song Hye-kyo.

The two were co-stars in the popular K-drama Descendants Of The Sun and got married in a private wedding ceremony on 31 Oct 2017.

Featured image courtesy of Viu Singapore and adapted from Allkpop.