Sore Throat Now Most Common Covid-19 Symptom, Followed By Headache & Blocked Nose: Study

Sore Throat, Headache & Blocked Nose Are Top 3 Covid-19 Symptoms

Around the world and in Singapore, new Omicron variants are spreading rapidly and causing a surge in infections.

While previous variants such as Delta featured symptoms such as fever and loss of smell, current variants are more transmissible yet have less severe symptoms.

In fact, symptoms such as a sore throat, headache, and blocked nose are now most common, according to the Zoe Covid-19 Study.

Other symptoms like cough and runny nose are also more common these days. The data was taken from Covid-19 patients in the United Kingdom as of 11 Jul.

Sore throat is the most common Covid-19 symptom currently

According to Zoe, a UK health science firm running the largest Covid-19 science project with over 4 million participants, sore throat and headache ranked as the most common Covid-19 symptoms, at 58% and 49%, respectively.

So much so that according to Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist on the Zoe Health Study,

If you have any cold-like symptoms at the moment, it’s nearly twice as likely to be Covid-19 as a cold.

With Omicron variants BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5 “co-existing” and “running rampant” among populations, even those who are fully vaccinated or had past infections can be infected with Covid-19, he said.

But he also said that we’re “seeing a slight drop in numbers daily”, at least in the United Kingdom.

In Singapore, the situation is similar. While cases shot up rapidly between June and July, the infection rate has been decreasing.

“This virus is capable of constantly evolving and changing,” said Dr David Nabarro, WHO’s special envoy on the virus.

The reason why we’ve got an increase is it’s changed yet again and it’s become too clever for us.

Despite an increase in transmissibility, even among the vaccinated, vaccines are still important. A study shows that Omicron symptoms do not last as long in vaccinated people.

List of common Covid-19 symptoms

With the changing virus comes a reassessment of what symptoms are more prevalent.

Here is the full list of common symptoms:

• Sore throat – 58%

• Headache – 49%

• Blocked nose – 40%

• Cough no phlegm – 40%

• Runny nose – 40%

• Cough with phlegm – 37%

• Hoarse voice – 35%

• Sneezing – 32%

• Fatigue – 27%

• Muscle pains/aches – 25%

• Dizzy light-headed – 18%

• Swollen neck glands – 15%

• Eye soreness – 14%

• Altered smell – 13%

• Chest pain tightness – 13%

• Fever – 13%

• Chills or shivers – 12%

• Shortness of breath – 11%

• Earache – 11%

• Loss of smell – 10%

Stay at home if feeling unwell

Knowing what symptoms to look out for is important in preventing the further spread of the virus.

The good news is that most people recover quicker, and fewer people have to go to the hospital. Regardless, we should always remain vigilant and avoid the workplace or gatherings if we feel unwell.

You’re also advised to test yourself if you start having common symptoms.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from xFrame.