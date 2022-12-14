3 Injured After Getting Flung From ‘Sotong Ride’ In M’sia, Reports Lodged Over Negligence

2 Women & A Child Flung From ‘Sotong Ride’ In Malaysia Funfair

A visit to the Eco Grandeur funfair in Selangor, Malaysia, soon became a nightmare for three people when they got flung off a ride known as the Sotong Ride.

The three individuals, which includes a child, were injured after falling and conveyed to the hospital on Monday (12 Dec).

Family members have since lodged police reports over the negligence that caused the incident, reported New Straits Times.

The funfair operator was reportedly told to halt operations earlier on 29 Nov but did not comply.

People flung out of Sotong Ride in Malaysia

The Sotong Ride involves a machine with long ‘tentacles’ holding up carriages where people are seated. It then moves in circles at increasingly fast speeds.

On that fateful day, the Sotong Ride at Eco Grandeur, Puncak Alam, seemed to operate smoothly as it started up.

However, a video captured at the scene showed that a person appeared to have been thrown out of the ride as it sped up, hitting the barriers.

The bystanders immediately rushed to help. In pictures on social media, several people can be seen lying on the ground as others tend to them.

In Malay, the caption wrote that three people were thrown off the ride.

Another photo circulating online said all rides were ordered to close immediately after the incident.

Funfair was operating without licence

According to Malay Mail, two women and a child were injured after falling from the funfair ride.

The Kuala Selangor District Police chief said they were informed about the incident at about 8.50pm, and officers rushed to the scene.

“Three of them fell while the ride known as the ‘Sotong Ride’ was in motion,” he said.

All the victims were conveyed to Shah Alam Hospital.

The police chief said the carnival operator was operating without a licence. Investigations are ongoing.

When contacted, the district council president Rahilah Rahmat said the funfair did not have a permit to operate.

They were told to halt all operations earlier on 29 Nov but continued to operate illegally.

Mother of 2 victims look to sue ride operator

Two of the victims were identified as Noraziera Zulkiffle, 31, and Shah Faraza Aiefan, 11.

Their mother, Faizah Mat Sam, 52, said she is looking to sue the ride operator, claiming that “sheer negligence” caused her children to be flung out of the ride and suffer injuries.

Her 11-year-old’s left eye and leg were injured, while Noraziera sustained head injuries.

“The incident could have been avoided if the operator had followed the rules and regulations,” she said.

Faizah shared that they have already lodged two police reports.

Both the victims are reportedly in stable condition.

Featured image adapted from Chow Weng Choy on Facebook.