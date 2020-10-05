Soup Kitchen Needs Volunteers To Pack 9,000 Meals A Day, Up From 6,500 Before Pandemic

Beyond lost jobs and lower salaries, the Covid-19 pandemic has sadly left more Singaporeans struggling to fulfil basic needs like food. Thankfully, organisations like soup kitchens are around to help, offering regular meals to those in need.

One such soup kitchen is Willing Hearts, which has been working hard to cater to their beneficiaries’ needs through this difficult period.

In a Facebook post today (5 Oct), they shared that they’ve had to provide roughly 2,500 more meals daily since the outbreak, and hence need more help.

Appealing to the public’s goodwill, they’re asking for anyone who’s willing and able to contribute in their own ways.

Soup kitchen prepared more meals during pandemic

According to their Facebook post, Willing Hearts prepared about 6,500 meals daily before the Covid-19 pandemic. However, this number rose over the course of the pandemic.

The number has now increased to about 9,000 meals daily, which is an estimated increase of 2,500 meals.

As a result, the demand for food supplies has also risen, with Willing Hearts using between to 900-1,000kg of rice every day.

Soup kitchen appeals for volunteers and donations

With the number of meals produced for the needy, it is no surprise that more volunteers are needed.

According to their Facebook post, the soup kitchen says that they are especially shorthanded during their weekday 5am slots.

Understandably, many Singaporeans may not be awake so early in the morning, especially with work or school starting in a few hours.

However, one could consider giving up their morning run once a week to help out at Willing Hearts.

Apply as a volunteer or make donations online

Those interested in volunteering their time to prepare and pack food can sign up via this link. You can choose a date that you’d like to volunteer on and indicate that you’re coming.

Drivers can also lend their vehicles to a charitable cause by helping out with food deliveries around Singapore.

Kind souls who’d like to donate items or funds can do so via this link, where one can find a list of recommended items to donate.

More information about volunteer roles and dress code can be found at Willing Hearts’ website.

Volunteering your mornings for a good cause

Operating a soup kitchen is no easy task. According to their Facebook page, Willing Hearts operates all year long, distributing food to 40 locations islandwide. With the Covid-19 pandemic, this task has become harder.

Their beneficiaries include the elderly, disabled, low-income families and children with single parents.

If you have the time, do volunteer to help out these vulnerable groups with this soup kitchen.

This year has truly shown the best and worst of humanity. But let’s be one of those who offer a helping hand or guiding light to others in these dark times, and give them hope for the path ahead.

