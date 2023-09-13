Soup Restaurant Offers S$3.20 Dishes With Purchase Of Ginger Chicken, Proceeds Go To Dementia Charity

Soup Restaurant Offers S$3.20 Dishes Till 30 Oct In Celebration Of 32nd Birthday

In celebration of their 32nd birthday, local eatery Soup Restaurant will be offering some of their dishes at up to about 90% off their original price.

All proceeds from the sale of these discounted dishes will go towards Dementia Singapore, helping those affected by the condition as well as their caretakers.

There are, however, some conditions to take note of for the promotions — diners have to purchase the restaurant’s signature Samsui Ginger Chicken to be eligible. The discounted dishes are also limited to one redemption per table per bill.

Soup Restaurant offers 5 dishes at S$3.20

As Soup Restaurant celebrates its 32nd birthday this year, the local restaurant has taken the opportunity to give back to society.

From now till 30 Oct, Soup Restaurant will be offering five of its dishes at just S$3.20, less than what you just paid for your cai fan lunch.

These dishes are:

Pearl Rice with Baby Abalone and Olive Vegetables (ORP: S$8.90)

Honey Pork Chop with Kumquat Sauce (ORP: S$25.00)

Double-boiled Whole Coconut with Black Chicken Soup (ORP: S$15.90)

Homemade Ginger Tofu with Minced Pork (ORP: S$14.90)

Seasonal Vegetables (ORP: S$10.90)

A quick look at Soup Restaurant’s menu reveals that it’ll be most worth it to go for the Honey Pork Chop, which retails for S$25.00. Getting it for just S$3.20 will be akin to enjoying an 88% discount.

All proceeds from the sale of these discounted dishes will go towards Dementia Singapore, helping those affected by the condition as well as their families.

Valid at 12 outlets islandwide

There are, however, some conditions to take note of.

For starters, diners will only be eligible for the discounted dishes if they order Soup Restaurant’s Samsui Ginger Chicken (from S$25.90).

But given how popular the dish is with diners, it’s likely that most would be eligible anyway.

Additionally, the promotional dishes are limited to only one redemption per table per bill.

Customers can enjoy the promotion when they order online or if they dine at any of Soup Restaurant’s 12 outlets islandwide.

If you and your loved ones are planning a family meal soon, consider heading down to Soup Restaurant to enjoy the discounted dishes while doing good at the same time.

Featured image courtesy of Soup Restaurant and adapted from Google Maps.