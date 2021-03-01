SPCA Singapore Ends No Walk-In Adoption Hiatus On Weekdays From 1 Mar

In Apr 2020, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Singapore halted all adoption services due to Covid-19.

After 3 months, adoption services resumed, but only by appointment.

It’s therefore exciting news that from today (1 Mar) onwards, prospective adopters no longer need an appointment to head down.

Walk-ins are allowed on weekdays except Thursdays, but you still need to book an appointment for weekend visits.

SPCA to reopen walk-in visits from 1 Mar

In a Facebook post on 24 Feb, SPCA Singapore announced that it’ll open to visitors again from 1 Mar onwards.

Prospective adopters can head down on weekdays from 11am to 3pm, except on Thursdays unless it’s a public holiday.

No prior booking is required on these days.

However, if you plan to visit the centre on weekends, you’ll still need to book a slot here.

SPCA will release appointment slots 7 days in advance.

Unfortunately, due to overwhelming response, new bookings are temporarily unavailable.

Check out online adoption gallery first

Before you drop by for a visit, consider browsing through SPCA’s adoption gallery to see if any particular furkid has caught your eye.

Doggos of a wide variety of age, colours and breeds await adoptions. For example, this is a 3-month-old puppy Raisin, a Singapore Special.

Adorable kitties like 4-month-old Nikki are also waiting for a loving owner. She is a uniquely coloured cat with bright yellow eyes.

A few fluffy hamsters also await forever homes, according to SPCA. You may contact them directly for more information on the little ones.

Head down if you have intent to adopt

With SPCA welcoming walk-in visits again, we expect more animals to find their forever homes soon.

So, if you’re thinking of bringing a furkid into your home, do head down to the centre for a visit.

Chances are you may find your “love at first sight” there.

