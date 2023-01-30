SPCA Urges S’pore Residents To Look Out For Dogs That Killed Over 20 Cats, 4 Already Identified

SPCA Seeks Public’s Help To Track Dogs That Killed Over 20 Cats

Around mid-January, reports emerged of dogs in Ang Mo Kio and Hougang allegedly killing over 20 cats.

The spate of deaths was a significant cause for concern, prompting the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) to monitor the situation.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Singapore is now asking for the public’s help to look out for community dogs.

Having identified four dogs in a roving pack responsible for the brutality, they are urging the public to keep a lookout for the rest.

SPCA urges the public to keep a lookout for dogs

On 29 Jan, SPCA said in an Instagram post that the Cat Welfare Society had put together a system to help everyone look for the canines responsible for the recent attacks on community cats.

“By documenting your sightings, you’ll be assisting the authorities to gather more data to help both our dogs and cats,” they said.

Those interested to help can scan the QR code below or visit the link to the form here.

After doing so, input your sightings into the fields provided to help SPCA and other authorities track down the canines.

4 dogs already identified

SPCA said they had identified four dogs in the pack — one black canine and three brown ones.

If you witness any of the dogs attacking another cat, SPCA advised that moving yourself to a safe distance would be best.

Next, contact SPCA’s 24/7 emergency hotline at 6287 5355 Ext. 9 or AVS’s 24/7 hotline at 1800-476-1600.

“Never approach them on your own and always maintain a safe distance,” SPCA warned. “Please refrain from harming the dogs or cats.”

Stray dogs killed community cats

News of the incidents first emerged when Liqiong, a cat feeder in Ang Mo Kio and Hougang, told MS News that stray dogs had allegedly killed over 20 community cats.

Although the same tragedies also occurred last year, the number of such attacks has alarmingly increased.

Since 6 Sep 2022, the same pack of dogs killed five cats in Ang Mo Kio, with a similar situation occurring in Hougang.

In total, the number of cat deaths amounted to more than 20.

In response to MS News’ queries, AVS said they were aware of the developing situation and will closely monitor it.

They added that they would work with community animal caregivers to track and guide the dogs back to their original location through feeding and conditioning.