SPCA advises against bringing cats, rabbits & small animals to outdoor dining outlets as they stress easily

Owners should make sure pets are comfortable in outdoor dining areas, SPCA says

Though the authorities have relaxed the rules on pets at outdoor dining establishments, owners have been advised not to bring cats, rabbits and small animals to F&B outlets.

This was urged by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in a guide for responsible pet owners and diners posted on Facebook on Thursday (12 Dec).

Pets’ needs come first: SPCA

The animal welfare charity said pet owners deciding whether to bring their pets to outdoor dining areas should put their pets’ needs first.

It “strongly advised” them not to bring cats, rabbits and small animals to F&B outlets as “they stress easily and may escape quickly”.

SPCA asked owners to think about whether their pet is comfortable in crowds or around other animals or kids.

They should also consider if their pet would enjoy the outing, and lastly reminded them to check the weather.

“Hot days can be tough” for pets, it added — especially if their carriers are poorly ventilated or they’re forced to sit on warm surfaces.

Respect others at outdoor dining areas: SPCA

SPCA also advised pet owners to respect other diners as they bring their pets to F&B outlets.

This means leashing their dogs at all times in public spaces, as required by law.

They should also respect the cultural differences of others, avoid causing them discomfort or harm, and ensure their pet can be recalled in unsafe situations.

Diners should also respect owners & pets

However, good etiquette goes both ways and diners should also respect pet owners and their pets, SPCA said.

They can do this by giving them space, as crowding can make pets anxious, and asking before petting and giving treats to the animals.

People should also not handle items used by the pet, like bowls or carriers, without asking for permission first.

No SFA approval needed for pets at outdoor dining areas from 1 Jan

On 2 Dec, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced that F&B outlets will not need to seek additional SFA approval to allow their dine-in customers to bring their pets to outdoor dining areas.

This takes effect from 1 Jan 2025 and applies if the establishment doesn’t serve pet food.

Currently, all food businesses must convert their licence to a pet café licence if they want to allow customers to bring pets along for dine-in.

SFA said about 120 such businesses are doing so as of the end of 2024. About 40 per year are expected to benefit from this change.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with SPCA Singapore.

