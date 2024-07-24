S’pore ranks 5th in list of Most Peaceful Country in the World in 2024

Singapore ranks 5th in list of Most Peaceful Country in the World in 2024

Singapore ranked fifth in the World’s Most Peaceful Country 2024 Global Peace Index revealed in June, rising one spot from the previous year.

It is the top Asian country on the list, followed by Malaysia in 1oth place.

Meanwhile, Iceland continues to hold the top spot, a position it has maintained for 17 years in a row since the index’s inception in 2008.

The rankings were compiled by the independent non-profit organisation Institute for Economics and Peace.

Singapore is “way more peaceful” than in 2008

According to the index, Singapore has become “way more peaceful” since the ranking’s inception in 2008, when it ranked 22nd.

This is even when the Global Peace Index report shows an “increasingly violent world”, it said.

The country scores high in societal safety and security and has low levels of ongoing domestic and international conflict.

However, Singapore’s level of militarisation prevents it from reaching the highest tier.

The index notes that Singapore’s dependence on sea-borne trade necessitates robust naval resources to ensure smooth passage through the Strait of Malacca.

In comparison, Iceland, which holds the top spot, has no standing army, navy, or air force. It also enjoys record-low crime rates.

Countries scored in 23 indicators in 3 criteria

The index covered 163 independent states and territories comprising 99.7 percent of the world’s population.

The ranking is based on 23 indicators grouped into three criteria, namely societal safety and security, extent of ongoing domestic and international conflict, and degree of militarisation.

According to the index, 65 countries showed improvement this year, while 97 displayed deterioration.

Overall, the level of global peacefulness decreased this year by 0.56%, the twelfth time that the average has declined.

Also read: S’pore ranks as 34th happiest city in the world, only SEA city to clinch gold in index

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Unsplash