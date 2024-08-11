Sport S’pore to celebrate Olympic athletes with open-top bus parade on Aug 14

Team Singapore’s Olympic athletes to hold a bus parade on Aug 14

As a tribute to its Olympic athletes, Sport Singapore has announced that it will be organising an open-top bus parade for Team Singapore, set to take place on August 14, as the athletes return from the Paris Olympics.

The celebratory route will wind through the city from 11.30am to 1pm, offering fans a chance to cheer on their sporting heroes in person.

Celebrate Team Singapore’s Olympic athletes at five ‘cheer points’

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), the announcement was made during a wrap-up news conference by Singapore Sports Institute (SSI) chief, Su Chun Wei, who lauded the athletes for their incredible performances at the games.

“This parade is a chance for Singaporeans to unite and celebrate the remarkable achievements of our Olympians,” Dr Su said, expressing his hope for a strong show of support from the public.

Sport Singapore revealed that eight athletes, including Olympic bronze medalist Max Maeder, badminton duo Terry Hee and Jessica Tan, and swimmer Gan Ching Hwee, will be participating in the parade.

Enthusiasts can gather at five designated “cheer points” along Bayfront Avenue, through Chinatown, Orchard Road, Serangoon Road, and Victoria Street to witness the procession.

‘We punch above our weight’

Dr Su commended all 23 athletes who represented Singapore across 11 sports, highlighting their grit, determination, and the considerable effort required to qualify for the Olympics. The delegation’s return marks the end of an eight-year medal drought, a triumph credited to kitefoiler Max Maeder, now celebrated as Singapore’s youngest Olympic Games medalist.

The performances of other athletes like shooter Teh Xiu Hong, who achieved Singapore’s best-ever Olympic finish in shooting, Gan Ching Hwee, who set two new national records, and badminton players Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min, were also praised for their breakthroughs at the Games.

Although our contingent is small, we punch above our weight and fight with courage and determination.

Dr Su expressed confidence that the experiences gained at the Paris Games would inspire all athletes to excel in their future sporting endeavours.

Singaporeans are encouraged to mark their calendars for August 14 to join in the celebrations and honour the hard work and achievements of Team Singapore’s Olympians.

Also read: Will S’pore win a gold medal in the Olympics? Over a quarter polled think sailing is its best bet

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore National Olympic Council on Facebook.