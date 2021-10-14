Squid Game Alarm Clock Gets You Out Of Bed With Creepy Tune & Rubber Bullets

As the Netflix series Squid Game soar in popularity, so has the ‘Red Light, Green Light‘ game and the creepy doll featured in the show.

Riding on the hype, some have recently launched an equally scary alarm clock, clearly taking inspiration from the infamous doll.

Just like the fictional doll, this alarm clock can sing creepy tunes and fire bullets – non-deadly, of course – that will get you out of bed in an instant.

To help us get out of bed, the killer doll from Squid Game has seemingly taken on the guise of an alarm clock.

Instead of going off with boring alarm ringtones, this alarm clock sings the now-popular phrase “mugunghwa kkoci pieot seumnida (무궁화 꽃 이 피었 습니다)”, which translates to, “The hibiscus flower has bloomed.”

Singaporean fans might also interpret it as, “Red light, green light, 1, 2, 3.”

In case the tune isn’t enough to creep you out of bed, the alarm clock can apparently turn its head and fire bullets. The projectiles are made of rubber, so you can rest assured that you wouldn’t be ‘eliminated’ for good.

At first, this unorthodox way to wake up might appear extreme, but think of it this way — you wouldn’t get shot if you manage to wake up in time.

Available on Shopee from $25

Chances are, the Squid Game alarm clock will work best on bed-hoggers who are still living in fear of the creepy doll.

If you are one of those folks who have difficulties getting out of bed in the morning, consider getting one on Shoppee from $24.93.

Getting out of bed can be extremely difficult for some of us.

If the siren-esque tone of traditional alarm clocks isn’t enough to get you out of bed, consider scaring yourself with this Squid Game clock instead.

